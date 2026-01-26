New Disney on Broadway Video Shows How Genie's Oversize Lamp Was Installed at EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts
The iconic "Aladdin" object is currently located outside the Disney on Broadway exhibit.
An eye-catching part of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World is the huge version of Genie's lamp, representing the Broadway musical version of Disney's Aladdin, with Disney now releasing a new video focused on its installation.
What's Happening:
- Genie's lamp sits just outside CommuniCore Hall, which is currently home to an exhibit featuring costumes and props from Disney on Broadway productions through the decades.
- A new video from the Disney on Broadway Instagram account shows the installation of the lamp.
- There is plenty of focus on Disney on Broadway during the Festival of the Arts, including the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which just last week featured a surprise appearance by the original voice of The Little Mermaid's Ariel, Jodi Benson.
- You can check out our full overview of everything new at the 2026 International Festival of the Arts, including the Figment Artist Popcorn Bucket, Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, a display of Imagineer's Art, and much more.
