Video: Jodi Benson Makes an Appearance at Sierra Boggess and Jelani Remy's EPCOT Disney on Broadway Concert
The Little Mermaid legend was brought on stage during an EPCOT International Festival of the Arts performance.
One of the most beloved voices in Disney history made a special appearance at EPCOT at Walt Disney World this week, as Jodi Benson appeared during one of the Disney on Broadway concerts.
What's Happening:
- The iconic original voice of The Little Mermaid's Ariel, Jodi Benson, was brought on stage during a performance bySierra Boggess and Jelani Remy at EPCOT's Disney on Broadway concert series.
- Boggess (Broadway's The Little Mermaid) and Remy (Broadway's The Lion King) are performing several times in January, as one of the duos taking the stage for the Disney on Broadway shows during EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts.
- Alas, Benson doesn't actually sing with the duo. But after Remy amusingly plopped down right next to her in her seat in the front row, while he performed "Kiss the Girl," she is actually brought on stage by Boggess and Remy near the show's conclusion.
- You can see Laughing Place's video of the full show below.
- You can check out the full list of musical performers for the 2026 Disney on Broadway concert series.
