Disney on Broadway Cancels Performances of "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" on January 25 Due to Winter Storm

Both shows are currently planned to resume performances on Tuesday, January 27.

Performances of both of Disney on Broadway's show have been canceled tonight, January 25, due to the massive winter storm hitting the country.

What's Happening:

As a historic, major winter storm is about to slam states from New York all the way to Texas, many adjustments are being made in all parts of life.

One of those is Disney on Broadway, who have canceled performances for their two spectacular stage shows, The Lion King and Aladdin, on Sunday, January 25.

Both shows were scheduled to be dark on Monday, January 26 and are currently expected to resume on Tuesday, January 27.

All tickets for January 25 performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

If you hold tickets to a cancelled performance, head over to Aladdin and The Lion King's websites for details on how to receive a refund.

Disney on Broadway at EPCOT's Festival of the Arts:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has kicked off for 2026 at Walt Disney World, bringing with it plenty of Disney on Broadway magic.

Guests can head to CommuniCore Hall to experience "Once Upon a Stage," an in-depth exhibit featuring costumes, props and more from Disney's history of Broadway spectacles.

The Disney on Broadway Concert Series sees some of musical theatre’s biggest voices take to the America Gardens Theatre to share their renditions of popular Disney songs.

The original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson, made a special appearance on stage during a performance by Sierra Boggess and Jelani Remy.

Later in the festival, Kyra Belle Johnson, the actress currently starring as Belle in the North American Tour of Beauty and the Beast, will make an appearance.