Jonathan Bennett to Join General Hospital in New Role as Joe Fitzpatrick

The Mean Girls star returns to daytime TV roots with a major new role on the iconic ABC soap

Some casting moves feel like a perfect fit, and then there are the ones that feel like destiny. For fans of daytime drama and early-2000s pop culture alike, the latest addition to General Hospital lands firmly in the latter category, as Jonathan Bennett officially joins the long-running series in a brand-new role this May.

What’s Happening:

Best known to many as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Bennett is trading in high school drama for the high-stakes intrigue of Port Charles. He’ll take on the role of Joe Fitzpatrick, a character whose arrival is expected to stir things up in classic soap fashion, according to Deadline.

For Bennett, the move marks a meaningful return to his roots. Long before becoming a holiday movie staple and fan-favorite TV personality, he got his start in daytime television on All My Children, where he portrayed JR Chandler in the early 2000s.

Now, more than two decades later, he’s coming full circle, this time with a seasoned career and a devoted fanbase behind him.

Executive producer Frank Valentini expressed enthusiasm about the casting, noting Bennett’s range and presence as a strong addition to the ensemble. It’s a sentiment that makes sense given Bennett’s ability to seamlessly move between genres, from comedy to romance to live hosting.

Outside of scripted television, Bennett has carved out a unique niche as a beloved personality across multiple platforms. He’s a familiar face on Halloween Wars and has become synonymous with feel-good seasonal entertainment thanks to his extensive work with Hallmark Channel.

Dubbed the “Gay King of Christmas,” Bennett has headlined and produced several standout projects, including the groundbreaking holiday rom-com The Holiday Sitter.

His résumé doesn’t stop there. From comedic roles in films like Cheaper by the Dozen 2 to appearances across popular TV dramas, Bennett has consistently demonstrated versatility and an ability to connect with audiences. His recent turn on Broadway in Spamalot further cemented his range as a performer willing to take on new challenges.

Now, with his arrival in Port Charles, Bennett steps into one of television’s most enduring franchises. General Hospital continues to thrive thanks to its mix of legacy characters and fresh faces, and Joe Fitzpatrick seems poised to bring a new layer of intrigue to the canvas.

Whether he’s stirring up secrets, forging alliances, or finding himself at the center of a scandal (as all great soap characters inevitably do), Bennett’s presence is likely to give fans plenty to talk about.

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