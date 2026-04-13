Disney+ and Hulu to Livestream "The Devil Wears Prada 2" World Premiere

Fans can tune in April 20 for a front-row seat to the glamorous New York City debut.

Fashion’s most iconic universe is rolling out the red carpet, and this time, you’re invited! For the first time ever, fans around the world can step directly into the glamour of a major Hollywood premiere as Disney+ and Hulu prepare to livestream the dazzling debut of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

What’s Happening:

On Monday, April 20, the high-fashion world premiere will unfold live from Lincoln Center, transforming one of New York City’s most iconic cultural venues into the epicenter of style.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, subscribers will get a front-row seat to every moment from jaw-dropping red carpet looks to exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

A full replay will also be available after the livestream, ensuring fans don’t miss a single detail.

The event promises all the spectacle you’d expect from a franchise synonymous with fashion. Cameras will capture the arrivals of a powerhouse cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, alongside newcomers like Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley.

Behind the camera, director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna will also be on hand, celebrating the long-awaited return of a story that defined a generation.

More than just a premiere, the livestream offers an immersive experience into the world of Runway, where every outfit tells a story and every entrance feels like a moment.

This a rare opportunity for audiences to engage with the excitement of a global film debut in real time, blurring the line between Hollywood’s biggest nights and at-home viewing.

The sequel arrives nearly two decades after the original The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon, shaping conversations around fashion, ambition, and the price of success. With its return to the sleek offices of Runway magazine and the fast-paced streets of New York City, The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises to revisit beloved characters while introducing a new generation to its high-stakes, high-style world.

Ahead of the premiere, fans can revisit the original film now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, making it the perfect time to reenter the world of Miranda Priestly and company before the next chapter begins.

With the theatrical release set for May 1, this livestream marks the official kickoff to one of the most anticipated film events of the year.

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