Lady Gaga and Doechii Hit the "RUNWAY" with New Track for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"
Return to the world of Miranda Priestly on May 1st, only in theaters.
Lady Gaga and Doechi have debuted their new high-fashion song “Runway,” written for the The Devil Wears Prada 2.
What’s Happening:
- We are less than a month away from the return of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.
- Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.
- Even in the film, everyone needs a song to strut down the runway, right?
- Lady Gaga and Doechii have done just that!
- While teased earlier this week in the film’s final trailer, the pair’s new song “RUNWAY” was surprise released today, April 10th.
- The 2:50 track is a fun House/Dance hit perfect for the fashion-focused film.
- While this is the first track released for The Devil Wears Prada 2, it is heavily rumored that Lady Gaga contributed several songs for the film.
- Pop culture focused sites and bloggers are saying that there could be 4 more Lady Gaga hits featured in the sequel.
- Some reports even point towards collaborations with Madonna, Chappell Roan, and Peggygou.
- A Madonna collab would be a really fun throwback to the original film, which featured the pop legends hit song “Vogue.”
- Listen to “RUNWAY” now on music streaming services everywhere, and catch The Devil Wears Prada 2 when it hits theaters on May 1st.
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