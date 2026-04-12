Runway Magazine Looks for Their Newest Designer in New "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Contest
Might we suggest that you avoid anything floral...
A unique new contest celebrates the arrival of The Devil Wears Prada 2, while also finding some of the newest designers perfect for the fictitious Runway Magazine.
What's Happening:
- To celebrate the arrival of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters everywhere next month, a new contest has arrived.
- However, this isn't a regular old raffle or lottery-style drawing, no. Instead, the next generation of emerging designers are being tasked with designing a look that would receive the Miranda Priestly stamp of approval in "The RUNWAY Ready Design Competition."
- The Grand Prize winner will be awarded a trip to New York City for a shopping spree.
- All entries must be submitted to the official contest website no later than 11:59 PM ET on April 17, 2026.
- There are a bit of design rules though:
- Contestants must submit a sketch of the front and back of an original high-fashion look.
- They must draw from the palette of Runway Magazine - Obsidian Black, Crimson Red, and Stark White. OR They can bring their own color story, which leads to the 3rd requirement...
- They must also include a designer statement, 100 words max, describing the look and what inspired it.
- The approximate retail of the Grand Prize is $5,000.
- The RUNWAY Ready Design Competition celebrates the arrival of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters everywhere on May 1.
Wearing Prada Again:
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - played once again by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci respectively - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film
- This is only the latest celebration of the new movie, along with new merchandise releases and other special moments marking the arrival of the highly-anticipated sequel. You can see all the fun at our The Devil Wears Prada 2 landing.
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