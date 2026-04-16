Hulu Drops First Trailer for Season 2 of "Rivals"

Catch the first 6 episodes on May 15th.
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Fans of Hulu’s Rivals can check out the first official trailer for the drama series' second season. 

What’s Happening:

  • In about a month, Hulu’s Rivals will embark on its second season, and the streaming service has just shared its first official trailer.
  • In the second season, the battle for the Central South West television franchise intensifies between Corinium and Venturer.
  • Tony Baddingham becomes increasingly ruthless as he works to destroy his rivals.
  • He uses scandal and manipulation to maintain power and weaken those around him.
  • The personal lives of the Rutshire characters unravel amid the glamorous excess of the 1980s.
  • Marriages begin to break down due to ambition and pressure.
  • Affairs and hidden secrets surface, causing major personal and family turmoil.
  • Rivalries escalate, testing loyalties and causing emotional fallout.
  • The story highlights the heavy cost of power struggles and conflict.
  • Get a first taste of Rivals Season 2 below:

  • Rivals Season 2 premieres the first of two 6-episode batches on May 15th.

 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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