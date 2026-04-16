Hulu Drops First Trailer for Season 2 of "Rivals"
Catch the first 6 episodes on May 15th.
Fans of Hulu’s Rivals can check out the first official trailer for the drama series' second season.
What’s Happening:
- In about a month, Hulu’s Rivals will embark on its second season, and the streaming service has just shared its first official trailer.
- In the second season, the battle for the Central South West television franchise intensifies between Corinium and Venturer.
- Tony Baddingham becomes increasingly ruthless as he works to destroy his rivals.
- He uses scandal and manipulation to maintain power and weaken those around him.
- The personal lives of the Rutshire characters unravel amid the glamorous excess of the 1980s.
- Marriages begin to break down due to ambition and pressure.
- Affairs and hidden secrets surface, causing major personal and family turmoil.
- Rivalries escalate, testing loyalties and causing emotional fallout.
- The story highlights the heavy cost of power struggles and conflict.
- Get a first taste of Rivals Season 2 below:
- Rivals Season 2 premieres the first of two 6-episode batches on May 15th.
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