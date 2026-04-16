Hulu Drops First Trailer for Season 2 of "Rivals"

Catch the first 6 episodes on May 15th.

Fans of Hulu’s Rivals can check out the first official trailer for the drama series' second season.

What’s Happening:

In about a month, Hulu’s Rivals will embark on its second season, and the streaming service has just shared its first official trailer.

In the second season, the battle for the Central South West television franchise intensifies between Corinium and Venturer.

Tony Baddingham becomes increasingly ruthless as he works to destroy his rivals.

He uses scandal and manipulation to maintain power and weaken those around him.

The personal lives of the Rutshire characters unravel amid the glamorous excess of the 1980s.

Marriages begin to break down due to ambition and pressure.

Affairs and hidden secrets surface, causing major personal and family turmoil.

Rivalries escalate, testing loyalties and causing emotional fallout.

The story highlights the heavy cost of power struggles and conflict.

Get a first taste of Rivals Season 2 below:

Rivals Season 2 premieres the first of two 6-episode batches on May 15th.

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