"The Barefoot Witness:" Explore the Murder of Lyntell Washington on Tonight's "20/20"

Catch it on streaming tomorrow, May 23rd.

Tonight, tune into 20/20 tonight to explore the story of a workplace romance gone wrong in “The Barefoot Witness.”

What’s Happening:

After a passerby discovered a 3-year-old girl with blood on her feet wandering alone in a Louisiana parking lot, authorities launched a multiday search for her missing mother, Lyntell Washington.

Washington was a Baton Rouge educator and former Teacher of the Year who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities later found Washington dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators received a major clue when the toddler told them “Mr. Robbie” hurt her mother.

The investigation ultimately identified Dr. Robert Marks, an assistant principal at Washington’s school, as the killer.

ABC’s 20/20 explores the shocking case in an episode reported by co-anchor Deborah Roberts.

The special features interviews with Washington’s close friend and former supervisor Jamicia Pink-Fisher, along with two jurors from the murder trial.

The episode also includes never-before-seen police interview recordings, exclusive security camera footage, and interviews with key witnesses and investigators.

Additional interviews feature Leslie Parms, who found the abandoned child, District Attorney Tony Clayton, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, and Washington’s best friend Melissa Mason.

“The Barefoot Witness” episode of 20/20 airs Friday, May 22, from 9:00-11:00PM EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What You Missed Last Week:

A reported break-in in Grovetown, Georgia turned into a homicide investigation after police discovered homeowner Kay Parsons brutally beaten in her garage.

Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office described the scene as one of the worst they had ever encountered, while also uncovering that a neighboring home had been burglarized the same day.

As detectives investigated further, they uncovered a web of lies, betrayal, and a secret relationship tied to a shocking romantic rivalry at the center of the case.

Check out 20/20’s “Murder Next Door,” now on streaming.

Read More ABC: