"The Barefoot Witness:" Explore the Murder of Lyntell Washington on Tonight's "20/20"
Catch it on streaming tomorrow, May 23rd.
Tonight, tune into 20/20 tonight to explore the story of a workplace romance gone wrong in “The Barefoot Witness.”
What’s Happening:
- After a passerby discovered a 3-year-old girl with blood on her feet wandering alone in a Louisiana parking lot, authorities launched a multiday search for her missing mother, Lyntell Washington.
- Washington was a Baton Rouge educator and former Teacher of the Year who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.
- Authorities later found Washington dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
- Investigators received a major clue when the toddler told them “Mr. Robbie” hurt her mother.
- The investigation ultimately identified Dr. Robert Marks, an assistant principal at Washington’s school, as the killer.
- ABC’s 20/20 explores the shocking case in an episode reported by co-anchor Deborah Roberts.
- The special features interviews with Washington’s close friend and former supervisor Jamicia Pink-Fisher, along with two jurors from the murder trial.
- The episode also includes never-before-seen police interview recordings, exclusive security camera footage, and interviews with key witnesses and investigators.
- Additional interviews feature Leslie Parms, who found the abandoned child, District Attorney Tony Clayton, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, and Washington’s best friend Melissa Mason.
- “The Barefoot Witness” episode of 20/20 airs Friday, May 22, from 9:00-11:00PM EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
What You Missed Last Week:
- A reported break-in in Grovetown, Georgia turned into a homicide investigation after police discovered homeowner Kay Parsons brutally beaten in her garage.
- Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office described the scene as one of the worst they had ever encountered, while also uncovering that a neighboring home had been burglarized the same day.
- As detectives investigated further, they uncovered a web of lies, betrayal, and a secret relationship tied to a shocking romantic rivalry at the center of the case.
- Check out 20/20’s “Murder Next Door,” now on streaming.
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