"The Barefoot Witness:" Explore the Murder of Lyntell Washington on Tonight's "20/20"

Catch it on streaming tomorrow, May 23rd.
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Tonight, tune into 20/20 tonight to explore the story of a workplace romance gone wrong in “The Barefoot Witness.”

What’s Happening:

  • After a passerby discovered a 3-year-old girl with blood on her feet wandering alone in a Louisiana parking lot, authorities launched a multiday search for her missing mother, Lyntell Washington.
  • Washington was a Baton Rouge educator and former Teacher of the Year who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.
  • Authorities later found Washington dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
  • Investigators received a major clue when the toddler told them “Mr. Robbie” hurt her mother.
  • The investigation ultimately identified Dr. Robert Marks, an assistant principal at Washington’s school, as the killer.
  • ABC’s 20/20 explores the shocking case in an episode reported by co-anchor Deborah Roberts.
  • The special features interviews with Washington’s close friend and former supervisor Jamicia Pink-Fisher, along with two jurors from the murder trial.
  • The episode also includes never-before-seen police interview recordings, exclusive security camera footage, and interviews with key witnesses and investigators.
  • Additional interviews feature Leslie Parms, who found the abandoned child, District Attorney Tony Clayton, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, and Washington’s best friend Melissa Mason.
  • “The Barefoot Witness” episode of 20/20 airs Friday, May 22, from 9:00-11:00PM EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What You Missed Last Week: 

  • A reported break-in in Grovetown, Georgia turned into a homicide investigation after police discovered homeowner Kay Parsons brutally beaten in her garage. 
  • Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office described the scene as one of the worst they had ever encountered, while also uncovering that a neighboring home had been burglarized the same day. 
  • As detectives investigated further, they uncovered a web of lies, betrayal, and a secret relationship tied to a shocking romantic rivalry at the center of the case.
  • Check out 20/20’s “Murder Next Door,” now on streaming.

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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