"20/20 True Crime" Channel Arrives on TuneIn
It sounds remarkably similar to the channel also coming to SiriusXM
20/20 True Crime is launching on one of the world's largest streaming audio platforms, bringing the favorite news magazine to TuneIn.
What's Happening:
- Stingray, the world’s leading connected streaming media company, has announced that ABC News is launching the 20/20 True Crime channel on TuneIn, bringing together award-winning podcasts, investigative storytelling and cases from 20/20, the iconic news magazine, in one place.
- TuneIn, Stingray’s streaming audio platform, brings together live sports, news, radio, music, audiobooks and podcasts from around the globe, empowering listeners to “hear” what they love wherever “here” might be, and is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world.
- The new channel features chart-topping, narrative podcasts from ABC News’ award-winning podcast portfolio like Devil in the Desert, Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska and What Happened to Holly Bobo?, as well as full episodes of 20/20, Friday’s #1 news magazine.
- TuneIn listeners will hear deep dives from 20/20: The After Show, chilling cases from 20/20 True Crime Vault, and more from the multi-platform destination for true crime.
- TuneIn gives listeners an easy way to enjoy the new 20/20 True Crime channel wherever they are. As the world’s largest platform for live radio, it has more than 75 million listeners across 122 countries, amplifying audio entertainment worldwide.
- In addition to the 20/20 True Crime channel, even more programming is set to roll out in the coming months. ABC News programming and ESPN Radio are available via the TuneIn app, TuneIn.com and through more than 200 vehicles and smart devices.
- Listeners can upgrade to TuneIn Premium for commercial-free access to ESPN Radio and ABC News.
What They're Saying:
- Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn: “We are excited to bring ABC News’ ‘20/20 True Crime’ channel to TuneIn listeners. True crime is consistently a top-performing content genre, and we expect it will be a big hit with our audiences. ABC News and “20/20” deliver some of the most gripping stories in journalism, and now listeners can dive into those investigations whether at home, on the road or anytime throughout their day.”
Sounds Similar:
- Last month, we learned that ABC News Live is now available on the SiriusXM Satellite radio service, offering 24/7 news with a simulcast of the ABC News Live streaming service.
- In addition to this, at that same time we learned that a 20/20 True Crime station would also be debuting on the service in the coming weeks. A report from Variety described this channel, which was set to arrive on channel 794, as "a destination for in-depth storytelling from 20/20 and ABC News. The channel will feature narrative podcasts, full episodes of 20/20, installments of 20/20: The After Show, and curated cases from the 20/20 True Crime Vault.”
- The remarkably similar description leads us to believe its the same channel, just on a different platform.
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