More ABC News Content Expected on SiriusXM as ABC News Live Simulcast Arrives on Satellite Radio Service
The channel is a simulcast of the ABC News Live streaming content.
A simulcast of ABC News Live is now available on SiriusXM, joining a powerhouse lineup of news channels on the satellite radio platform.
What's Happening:
- A simulcast of ABC News Live is now available on the SiriusXM satellite radio service.
- Found on channel 796 on the platform, the new broadcast is a simulcast of the ABC News Live streaming service, which offers 24-hour ABC News coverage.
- Additionally, another ABC News channel is on the horizon with "20/20 True Crime", which is set to debut on Channel 794 in the coming weeks, according to a report from Variety.
- ABC News programming will also be available on Channel 124 - Sirius XM's "P.O.T.U.S." Both This Week with George Stephanopoulos and the Start Here Weekend newscast will launch on the channel later this spring.
- The addition of ABC content on SiriusXM joins an already stacked news lineup that also includes NBC News, MS NOW, CNBC, FOX News, Bloomberg, BBC News, and NPR.
- ABC News Live, as with the streaming platform, will deliver breaking news from across the country and around the world. 20/20 True Crime will feature the in-depth storytelling from 20/20, featuring narrative podcasts, full episodes of 20/20, and more.
- Starting this weekend, This Week can be heard on P.O.T.U.S. every Sunday at 2pm ET, with Start Here Weekend available on Saturdays at 9am and 6pm ET.
Longer than Expected:
- Some users of SiriusXM were expecting ABC News to arrive on the platform several years ago, as parent company Disney launched a different channel on the platform back in 2021.
- SiriusXM's Disney Hits channel features favorite Disney music from movies, television shows, and more, all in one channel.
- The channel also features specially themed music hours, and even programs where Disney celebs take over and play their favorite songs for a bit.
- Originally located in the 300s when it launched, the Disney Hits station can now be found on Channel 133.
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