“Tracking Susana:” “20/20” Examines the Disappearance of Teen Susana Morales

The episode traces the case of 16-year-old Susana Morales, from her final known movements and phone data to a months-later breakthrough and the suspect investigators didn’t see coming.
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ABC News’ 20/20 takes a closer look at the disappearance of 16-year-old Susana Morales and the investigation that uncovered a shocking breakthrough in the new episode “Tracking Susana.”

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News’ 20/20 will air a new episode titled “Tracking Susana,” focused on the disappearance and investigation surrounding 16-year-old Susana Morales.
  • The episode follows the timeline of the case, beginning on a summer night when Susana left a friend’s house and never made it home.
  • Investigators used data from a phone tracking app that showed Susana initially walking in the direction of her home before the signal suddenly changed, suggesting she was traveling in a vehicle.
  • Minutes later, her phone issued a crash notification, but when authorities checked the area, they found no accident and no trace of Susana.
  • The special highlights how Susana’s family became heavily involved in the search, retracing her final known movements and reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood.
  • The episode includes video and investigative details showing detectives working in real time to piece together what happened and identify possible leads.
  • Six months after Susana disappeared, investigators made a major breakthrough that led them to her and uncovered evidence that significantly advanced the case.
  • 20/20 also examines the unexpected suspect connected to the investigation and how authorities ultimately tied the evidence together.
  • ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on the case and interviews Susana’s mother about the search for answers and the emotional toll on the family.
  • “Tracking Susana” airs Friday, May 8, from 9–11PM EDT and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What You Missed Last Week:

  • A suspicious house fire in a Cincinnati suburb led investigators to discover it was intentionally set, with early evidence and surveillance pointing to possible orchestration. 
  • While the homeowner initially accused his ex-girlfriend, evidence eventually shifted scrutiny toward him, including items linked to disguising her identity, though he ultimately pleaded guilty only to insurance fraud. 
  • The episode also connects him to an earlier unsolved case involving the death of his ex-wife, where new analysis and a witness statement challenge the original theory of an accident in the new 20/20 episode “The Secret in the Water.”
  • Check it out now on Disney+ and Hulu.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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