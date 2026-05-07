“Tracking Susana:” “20/20” Examines the Disappearance of Teen Susana Morales

The episode traces the case of 16-year-old Susana Morales, from her final known movements and phone data to a months-later breakthrough and the suspect investigators didn’t see coming.

ABC News’ 20/20 takes a closer look at the disappearance of 16-year-old Susana Morales and the investigation that uncovered a shocking breakthrough in the new episode “Tracking Susana.”

What’s Happening:

ABC News’ 20/20 will air a new episode titled “Tracking Susana,” focused on the disappearance and investigation surrounding 16-year-old Susana Morales.

The episode follows the timeline of the case, beginning on a summer night when Susana left a friend’s house and never made it home.

Investigators used data from a phone tracking app that showed Susana initially walking in the direction of her home before the signal suddenly changed, suggesting she was traveling in a vehicle.

Minutes later, her phone issued a crash notification, but when authorities checked the area, they found no accident and no trace of Susana.

The special highlights how Susana’s family became heavily involved in the search, retracing her final known movements and reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood.

The episode includes video and investigative details showing detectives working in real time to piece together what happened and identify possible leads.

Six months after Susana disappeared, investigators made a major breakthrough that led them to her and uncovered evidence that significantly advanced the case.

20/20 also examines the unexpected suspect connected to the investigation and how authorities ultimately tied the evidence together.

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on the case and interviews Susana’s mother about the search for answers and the emotional toll on the family.

“Tracking Susana” airs Friday, May 8, from 9–11PM EDT and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What You Missed Last Week:

A suspicious house fire in a Cincinnati suburb led investigators to discover it was intentionally set, with early evidence and surveillance pointing to possible orchestration.

While the homeowner initially accused his ex-girlfriend, evidence eventually shifted scrutiny toward him, including items linked to disguising her identity, though he ultimately pleaded guilty only to insurance fraud.

The episode also connects him to an earlier unsolved case involving the death of his ex-wife, where new analysis and a witness statement challenge the original theory of an accident in the new 20/20 episode “The Secret in the Water.”

Check it out now on Disney+ and Hulu.

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