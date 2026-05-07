“Tracking Susana:” “20/20” Examines the Disappearance of Teen Susana Morales
The episode traces the case of 16-year-old Susana Morales, from her final known movements and phone data to a months-later breakthrough and the suspect investigators didn’t see coming.
ABC News’ 20/20 takes a closer look at the disappearance of 16-year-old Susana Morales and the investigation that uncovered a shocking breakthrough in the new episode “Tracking Susana.”
What’s Happening:
- ABC News’ 20/20 will air a new episode titled “Tracking Susana,” focused on the disappearance and investigation surrounding 16-year-old Susana Morales.
- The episode follows the timeline of the case, beginning on a summer night when Susana left a friend’s house and never made it home.
- Investigators used data from a phone tracking app that showed Susana initially walking in the direction of her home before the signal suddenly changed, suggesting she was traveling in a vehicle.
- Minutes later, her phone issued a crash notification, but when authorities checked the area, they found no accident and no trace of Susana.
- The special highlights how Susana’s family became heavily involved in the search, retracing her final known movements and reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood.
- The episode includes video and investigative details showing detectives working in real time to piece together what happened and identify possible leads.
- Six months after Susana disappeared, investigators made a major breakthrough that led them to her and uncovered evidence that significantly advanced the case.
- 20/20 also examines the unexpected suspect connected to the investigation and how authorities ultimately tied the evidence together.
- ABC News correspondent John Quiñones reports on the case and interviews Susana’s mother about the search for answers and the emotional toll on the family.
- “Tracking Susana” airs Friday, May 8, from 9–11PM EDT and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
What You Missed Last Week:
- A suspicious house fire in a Cincinnati suburb led investigators to discover it was intentionally set, with early evidence and surveillance pointing to possible orchestration.
- While the homeowner initially accused his ex-girlfriend, evidence eventually shifted scrutiny toward him, including items linked to disguising her identity, though he ultimately pleaded guilty only to insurance fraud.
- The episode also connects him to an earlier unsolved case involving the death of his ex-wife, where new analysis and a witness statement challenge the original theory of an accident in the new 20/20 episode “The Secret in the Water.”
- Check it out now on Disney+ and Hulu.
Read More ABC News: