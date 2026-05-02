ABC News to Look at Life of Richard Simmons in New Diane Sawyer Special
Simmons passed away nearly two years ago.
A new special featuring Diane Sawyer is set to take a look at the remarkable rise and later life of fitness star Richard Simmons.
What's Happening:
- A new special is about to arrive later this month, tracing an iconic personality's rise to fame, debuting on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special traces the beloved star’s remarkable rise to fame and examines the cultural impact that made him a household name.
- The new hourlong special is a joyful and revealing portrait of an American superstar. With his boundless energy and signature warmth, Simmons built one of the most enduring fitness empires in American culture, becoming a popular fixture on television and in the daily lives of millions for over three decades.
- In 2014, Simmons abruptly vanished from the public eye, retreating into seclusion and sparking years of speculation about his whereabouts and well-being.
- After a decade of silence, Simmons began quietly planning a return. Reaching out directly to Diane Sawyer to share his story, he sent her dozens of flowers accompanied by a simple note: “I Trust You.” As preparations were underway for a long-awaited interview, the story took a bizarre turn with news of Simmons’ sudden and mysterious death.
- Shortly after his death, his older brother extended an invitation to Sawyer and her team to enter Richard’s home and explore the world he had kept hidden for so long.
- Through intimate interviews with those closest to him, the special seeks to unravel the truth behind his disappearance and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death, offering a poignant look at the life, legacy and enduring intrigue of this American icon.
- The Mystery of Richard Simmons arrives on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
More About Richard Simmons:
- Richard Simmons was one of the most recognizable and energetic fitness figures in the United States, especially from the late 1970s through the 1990s.
- He became famous for making exercise approachable, fun, and inclusive—particularly for people who felt intimidated by traditional fitness culture.
- After struggling with his own weight as a young man, he dedicated his life to helping others adopt healthier lifestyles. That personal experience shaped his philosophy: fitness should be joyful, supportive, and emotionally uplifting. Not punishing.
- Simmons rose to fame through his workout programs, especially the hugely popular Sweatin' to the Oldies, which combined light aerobic exercise with upbeat music from the 1950s and 1960s. His signature style of short shorts, sparkly tank tops, and boundless enthusiasm made him instantly recognizable.
- Despite stepping out of the spotlight, his influence on fitness culture remained significant, as he helped normalize the idea that exercise isn’t just for athletes. It’s for everyone.
- Simmons passed away just after his 76th birthday on July 13, 2024.
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