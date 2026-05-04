"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Andra Day, Karl Urban, More to Appear Week of May 4th

Prime Focus topics cover scams targeting immigrants, the Strait of Hormuz closure, and Afghan refugees who could be relocated from Doha to Congo.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of May 4th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of May 4-8:

Monday, May 4 Mýa (ASAP) 2026 National Teacher of the Year Leon Smith (Teacher Appreciation Week) Deborah Roberts (Highlights from this year’s MET Gala)

Tuesday, May 5 Robert Aramayo (I Swear) Prime Focus, featuring Aaron Katersky, takes a deep dive into the growing scam targeting immigrants across the country and taking advantage of the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda

Wednesday, May 6 Andra Day Ashley McBryde (Wild) Prime Focus, featuring Maggie Rulli, highlights the compounding impacts of the Strait of Hormuz closure, including how jet fuel is driving up costs and putting budget-friendly summer vacations at risk

Thursday, May 7 Will Sharpe (Amadeus) Karl Urban (Mortal Kombat II) Prime Focus, featuring Tom Soufi-Burridge, investigates how Afghan refugees placed on an unused military base in Doha face uncertainty with the possibility of being relocated to Congo

Friday, May 8 Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson (Mexodus) Melissa Ben-Ishay (Come Eat: 100 Nourishing Recipes to Eat Every Day)



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ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews, and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.