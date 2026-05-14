A Twisted Web of Lies Descends Upon Two Families in a New Episode of "20/20"

When police respond to a break-in at a home in quiet Grovetown, Georgia, they soon find themselves in the middle of a homicide investigation.

In this week's episode of ABC's 20/20, two families and shocking betrayal are at the center of mysterious murder.

What's Happening:

A reported break-in in quiet Grovetown, Georgia quickly turns into a homicide investigation when police discover homeowner Kay Parsons brutally beaten in her garage.

Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office describe the crime scene as one of the worst they’ve ever encountered. What's more, authorities soon uncover that the neighboring home had also been burglarized on the very same day.

As detectives dig deeper into both crime scenes, a web of lies, betrayal, and a secret relationship begins to unravel. The investigation ultimately exposes a shocking story of romantic rivalry at the center of the case.

Ryan Smith reports in the all-new episode of 20/20: Murder Next Door, airing Friday, May 15, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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