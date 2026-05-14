A Twisted Web of Lies Descends Upon Two Families in a New Episode of "20/20"
When police respond to a break-in at a home in quiet Grovetown, Georgia, they soon find themselves in the middle of a homicide investigation.
In this week's episode of ABC's 20/20, two families and shocking betrayal are at the center of mysterious murder.
What's Happening:
- A reported break-in in quiet Grovetown, Georgia quickly turns into a homicide investigation when police discover homeowner Kay Parsons brutally beaten in her garage.
- Investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office describe the crime scene as one of the worst they’ve ever encountered. What's more, authorities soon uncover that the neighboring home had also been burglarized on the very same day.
- As detectives dig deeper into both crime scenes, a web of lies, betrayal, and a secret relationship begins to unravel. The investigation ultimately exposes a shocking story of romantic rivalry at the center of the case.
- Ryan Smith reports in the all-new episode of 20/20: Murder Next Door, airing Friday, May 15, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
More ABC News:
- Singles from the eight finalists from this season of American Idol are now available on major streaming platforms.
- The CMA Awards will stream live on Disney+ for the first time as part of a major new extension with ABC.
- The Grammys are headed back to ABC for the first time in over five decades, and we've learned the exact date of the 2027 broadcast.
- Conan O'Brien is once again returning to the Dolby Theater for the third year in a row to host the 99th Oscars on ABC.
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