Disney and Country Music Association Extend CMA Awards Deal Through 2032

The CMA Awards will stream live on Disney+ for the first time as part of a major new extension with ABC

Country music’s biggest night isn’t just sticking around, it’s getting a major upgrade! In a move that highlights the growing power of live events in the streaming era, Disney and the Country Music Association have officially extended their long-running partnership through 2032.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the renewed agreement ensures that the iconic CMA Awards, along with fan-favorite specials CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas, will continue to air on ABC, while also expanding to streaming.

For the first time ever, the CMA Awards will stream live on Disney+, beginning with the milestone 60th annual ceremony on November 18, 2026.

The move marks a significant evolution for one of television’s longest-running awards shows, blending its traditional broadcast roots with modern viewing habits.

The extension builds on a 20-year collaboration between CMA and ABC, a partnership that has helped transform the CMA Awards into one of the most-watched and culturally significant nights in music.

Since moving to ABC in 2006, the show has consistently ranked among the top primetime specials, delivering unforgettable performances and career-defining moments for country music’s biggest stars.

Now, with Disney+, the audience is set to grow even further. The addition of a simultaneous livestream opens the door to younger viewers and global fans who increasingly turn to streaming platforms for live entertainment. It also aligns the CMA Awards with Disney’s broader strategy of making its biggest live events accessible across multiple platforms.

That strategy is already taking shape. The CMA Awards join a powerhouse lineup of live programming on ABC and Disney platforms, including The Oscars and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest with even more major additions on the horizon like the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

For the Country Music Association, the deal represents both continuity and transformation. The organization has spent decades building the CMA Awards into the longest-running annual music awards show on broadcast television. This new chapter ensures that legacy continues, while adapting to how audiences consume entertainment today.

Beyond the awards show itself, the extended agreement also secures the future of CMA’s broader programming slate. CMA Fest, which captures the energy of Nashville’s massive fan event, and CMA Country Christmas, a seasonal staple, will both continue to reach audiences through Disney’s platforms, benefiting from the same expanded digital reach.

The timing of the announcement adds another layer of significance, as CMA prepares for a leadership transition later this year. Ensuring long-term stability and growth for its flagship events has been a key priority and this deal delivers both.

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