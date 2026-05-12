Grammy Awards 2027 Date Revealed, First Time Airing on ABC Since 1972, Will Also Stream on Disney+ and Hulu
The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.
Music's Biggest Night is headed back to the Disney-owned ABC Network for the first time in over five decades, and today we learned the exact date of the 2027 Grammy Awards broadcast.
What's happening:
- The 69th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles.
- The ceremony will be broadcast on the ABC Network for the first time since 1972, marking a 55-year gap between ABC airings of the Grammys.
- A deal was signed between The Walt Disney Company and the Recording Academy back in October of 2024, granting ABC and other Disney platforms rights to the Grammy Awards for a full decade beginning in 2027.
- The announcement of the specific date for the 2027 ceremony, along with the release of a new poster (viewable below), came during Disney's Upfront presentation today in New York City.
- The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards will be announced on Monday, November 16 of this year, 2026.
What they're saying:
- Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr.: "The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that. This is an exciting time for us as an organization — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammys Awards. We’re just getting started, and the best is yet to come."
More Music News:
- A new video of the song "Time to Shine" from Sofia the First: Royal Magic is now available.
- LEGO Festival is returning for 2026 at LEGOLAND Florida.
- Pixar has debuted a new 10-hour Soul-themed lofi Jazz ambient video.