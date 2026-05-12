Grammy Awards 2027 Date Revealed, First Time Airing on ABC Since 1972, Will Also Stream on Disney+ and Hulu

The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Music's Biggest Night is headed back to the Disney-owned ABC Network for the first time in over five decades, and today we learned the exact date of the 2027 Grammy Awards broadcast.

What's happening:

The 69th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

at the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on the ABC Network for the first time since 1972, marking a 55-year gap between ABC airings of the Grammys.

A deal was signed between The Walt Disney Company and the Recording Academy back in October of 2024, granting ABC and other Disney platforms rights to the Grammy Awards for a full decade beginning in 2027.

The announcement of the specific date for the 2027 ceremony, along with the release of a new poster (viewable below), came during Disney's Upfront presentation today in New York City.

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards will be announced on Monday, November 16 of this year, 2026.

What they're saying:

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr.: "The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that. This is an exciting time for us as an organization — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammys Awards. We’re just getting started, and the best is yet to come."

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