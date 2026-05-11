Unleash Your Imagination as LEGO Festival Returns for 2026 at LEGOLAND Florida
The popular event is also returning to LEGOLAND California and three other LEGOLAND Resorts.
After debuting last summer, LEGOLAND Florida Resort is bringing back the world's largest LEGO Festival for a second run.
What's Happening:
- Running from July 30 until August 16, 2026, the LEGO Festival will feature five interactive zones to spark endless imagination including Music, Creative, Chill Out Zones with the brand-new headliners in the Thrill and Play Zones joining the line-up.
- Guest's adventures will begin when they receive a LEGO Festival wristband and a festival map – unlocking the full festival experience upon arrival.
- For extra LEGO Festival bragging rights, guests can participate in the 3 Build Challenge and collect stamps on the LEGO Festival map as they conquer each zone. It’s as easy as Build, Collect, Reward – those completing three or more exclusive LEGO Festival brick-building activities, can pick up 3‑in‑1 LEGO Creator gift before heading home. Plus, there’s a LEGO Insiders points giveaway available for grown-up builders too.
- Across the festival site, guests can enjoy themed play zones with hands-on brick-building activities, photo-worthy LEGO models, live shows, family challenges and a chance to meet many different LEGO characters.
- Here's a look at the fun that awaits across the five interactive zones:
- Music Zone: Turn up the volume and rock out in the Music Zone featuring the “Battle of the Bands” show, where Rockstars and Popstars go head-to-head. Take center stage in a high-energy space for kids to join in and sing along. Families can also add to a large festival mosaic build, spot selfie-friendly LEGO models, and meet characters including Melody Raye and Lyric Santos after the show.
- Creative Zone: Get hands-on in this unique building zone designed to help kids test ideas and see creations take shape. All-new highlights include The Creatureverse brick build tables and Master Model Builder sessions such as “The Anything Animal” and “Let’s Create a Creature.” Plus, photo moments with the festival LEGO Panda and LEGO Peacock that guests can add LEGO brick build “feathers” to – it's a colorful, creative playground.
- Chill Out Zone: Unwind and explore the serenity of a secret garden in this quieter zone designed for a peaceful, plant-filled escape. In LEGO Botanicals “Build & Bloom,” guests can build a LEGO Botanicals flower and add it to a growing display including LEGO brick butterflies and bug build – brand new for 2026. There’s also a Gardener LEGO model to meet and the “Playtime with Hopsy” chilled out stage show.
- Thrill Zone: Hold on to your nerve for this soon-to-be-announced sports-themed, high-energy Thrill Zone planned for 2026!
- Play Zone: Power up in the “ultimate gaming fan zone” experience to be revealed soon.
- Be sure to stop by the LEGO Shop to browse the latest sets featured across the all the zones and pick up exclusive LEGO Festival merchandise to keep the play going at home.
- Visitors to other LEGOLAND Resorts will also be able to enjoy the fun of LEGO Festival – namely LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND New York and LEGOLAND Windsor.
- To get you ready for this year's LEGO Festival, take a look back at our coverage of the inaugural event last year.
What They're Saying:
- Brian Bacica, Vice President of LEGOLAND Florida Resort: “We’re delighted to welcome LEGO Festival back for a second year. It’s designed as a vibrant multi-area experience around the park, where children lead the way through play – with dedicated zones, build activities, live moments and plenty of chances to meet many different LEGO characters. And because it sits within the wider resort experience, families can mix epic festival activities with rides and attractions throughout the day.”
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