Photos: LEGOLAND Florida's Remodeled LEGO Store Opens with New Displays

LEGOLAND Florida’s main LEGO Store has been freshly remodeled! Take a look at the refreshed store.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place recently visited LEGOLAND Florida Resort for a preview of their new attraction Galacticoaster.

However, that wasn’t the only new thing we got to check out.

The park’s signature LEGO Store was recently remodeled, bringing in a fresh new look to the retail location.

The update looks very similar to other flagship LEGO Stores around the world, featuring a bright and clean design mixed with impressive LEGO creations to inspire builders to think outside the box.

Upon entering the store, guests will find a massive checkout counter with smaller souvenirs lining the queue.

The store also features the classic Build Your Own Minifigures experience.

In terms of displays, a rainbow tree featuring different LEGO animals sprawls from ground to ceiling.

There’s also an adorable turtle display welcoming guests into the store.

For those looking to head to LEGOLAND Florida, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

