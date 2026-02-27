Photos/Video: A Look at LEGOLAND Florida's New Out-of-this-World Galacticoaster

Galacticoaster, LEGOLAND Florida’s newest thrill ride, is here! Check out a full look at the brand new attraction.

Last year, LEGOLAND Florida (and California) announced Galacticoaster, a brand new family thrill coaster launching families through space. Opening today, February 27th, Galacticoaster marks the first new coaster to open inside the main theme park since the resort’s 2011 launch. The attraction is located in the northernmost corner of LEGO City, on the former site of the Flying School roller coaster. One of the largest investments in LEGOLAND history, the 40MPH family coaster is ready to enthrall guests with launches, controlled spinning and plenty of impressive LEGO special effects and details.

Laughing Place was invited out for a special media preview of the new attraction, and we are here to give you a full look at Galacticoaster. Upon arrival, we were welcomed into the new area, titled LEGO Galaxy, which was filled with space-themed decor, LEGO alien figures, intergalactic meet and greets, and the large spaceport themed building that houses Galacticoaster.

The main draw of LEGO Galaxy is, of course, Galacticoaster, which features a fully LEGO-themed sign with satellites and other details.

The adventure begins in a covered, story-driven queue inside LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 885, immersing families in the launch experience rain or shine. Inside the queue, guests will find themed posters, activities, and LEGO astronaut touches.

Featuring a preshow inviting builders on their Earth saving mission, the new experience uses an impressive animatronic to welcome guests into their adventure. An asteroid is headed straight towards us, and it is our responsibility to go out into space and stop it from annihilating everything!

Similar to EPCOT’s former Test Track 2.0, guests are invited to design their own spacecraft before heading out on their mission. Of course, in signature LEGO humor, guests can make some pretty strange looking spacecraft, giving guests the freedom to build as creatively as they want. Guests are also given wristbands that allow the designs to appear during the attraction.

Designed to keep guests soaring through space, the attraction also features a continuously moving loading area.

Laughing Place had the chance to experience Galacticoaster during a media preview of the experience.

Galacticoaster as a ride is very similar to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on a much smaller scale. Featuring controlled spinning, the coaster launches guests into space as they zoom past projections and LEGO space theming for a thrilling journey for the whole family.

Upon exiting the attraction, guests can commemorate their intergalactic mission at the Orbital Outpost gift shop. Featuring space themed decor and out-of-this-world souvenirs, you may have a tough time leaving empty handed.

Beyond Galacticoaster, Younger guests ages 1–4 enjoy the DUPLO TOT Spot, a shaded, soft-surfaced play area with DUPLO bricks, vehicles, characters, and a photo opportunity, along with nearby seating for adults.

Guests will also be able to dive into a new delicious ice cream treat with the Galacticoaster Cookies & Cosmos Sundae. The banana-split style treat features two scoops of blue cookies and cream ice cream with rich chocolate sauce, cookie crumbs, and sprinkles.

Galacticoaster is a great addition to LEGOLAND Florida, and is sure to be a hit for families visiting from all around the world! For those looking to head to LEGOLAND Florida, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

