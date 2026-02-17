Backstreet Boys Member Howie Dorough Blasts Off Early on LEGOLAND Florida's Newest Ride
Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough got the chance to ride LEGOLAND Florida's newest attraction, Galacticoaster, early with his family.
What's Happening:
- Backstreet Boys’ member Howie Dorough and his family were among the first to experience Galacticoaster, a new indoor roller coaster opening in just 10 days at LEGOLAND Florida.
- The special visit coincided with the birthday of Dorough’s son, Holden, who celebrated his 13th birthday with an out-of-this-world family adventure inside LEGO Galaxy, the Resort’s all-new immersive area inspired by space exploration, creativity, and discovery.
- Dorough, his wife Leigh, and sons Holden and James spent the day exploring the intergalactic new space, which features interactive experiences, cosmic-themed LEGO builds, and the headline attraction, Galacticoaster.
- The new space-themed coaster reaches speeds of up to 40 miles per hour and takes riders on an interstellar journey through deep space, blending immersive storytelling, cutting-edge visuals, and signature LEGOLAND fun.
- Each ride experience is uniquely personalized through innovative RFID wristband technology, allowing guests to customize their own LEGO spacecraft across four build phases: nose, tail, wings and special features.
- With 625 possible ride combinations, guests would need to ride Galacticoaster every day for nearly two years to experience them all!
- Beyond Galactiocaster, guests can explore hands-on attractions, including the Junior Astronaut Training Zone, a DUPLO-inspired play area, interactive experiences, Orbit Outpost, a space-themed retail experience packed with out-of-this-world finds, along with galactic-themed food and beverage offerings designed to fuel every space mission.
- Galacticoaster and the entire LEGO Galaxy area officially open on Friday, February 27.
