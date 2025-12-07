Photos / Video: LEGOLAND Florida Kicks Off the Holiday Season and Reveals the Opening Date for Galacticoaster

Read all the way to the end to find out when LEGOLAND's new space-themed indoor roller coaster will be opening!

Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort has officially arrived, inviting families into a playful world of festive entertainment, decorations, and seasonal treats.

LEGOLAND Florida's Holidays presented by Hallmark Channel has returned, and this year the celebration is even bigger. Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the launch of the holiday season on Saturday, December 6th.

LEGO figures of holiday stalwarts like Santa Claus, elves, and much more can be found throughout the park.

LEGO Reindeer Girl rounded up her favorite holiday hits and is ready to 'dance her hooves off' with YOU! Jump, prance, and boogie down at the interactive Holly Hype Dance Party.

LEGO Santa needs your help to fill his bag with toys and gifts! Using LEGO bricks and your imagination, build anything you'd like for the man in red.

Heading into MINILAND USA, Santa, elves and extra holiday cheer have been added throughout the impressive scale displays. Make sure you take your time to find all the hidden holiday extras.

While not necessarily Christmas, you can't go wrong with dinosaurs – which are currently stampeding around the miniature New York City.

At the Techo Toss midway game, you can win some fun giant Christmas plush.

LEGO Kingdoms has been transformed into The Snow Kingdom for the holidays.

At the Sleigh Build Competition, you can unwrap your LEGO building skills and put your imagination to the test as you create new sleigh designs, race them down snowy slopes, and enter for the chance to win a grand prize!

While spending the holidays at LEGOLAND Florida, make sure you indulge in some delicious holiday offerings. Throughout the park, several dining establishments have been transformed for the festivities, offering exciting and delicious seasonal treats. We learned more about what's available this year from Executive Chef José Alemán.

Claus' Cookie Apple Fries (Granny's Apple Fries) – Signature warm apple fires, topped with velvety cookie butter soft serve ice cream, crunchy speculoos cookies, and a flurry of colorful holiday sprinkles, served in a souvenir cup.

Let it Snow-coa (LEGOLAND Coffee Co.) – Rich, homemade hot cocoa, crowned with a marshmallow snowman, complete with edible arms, hat, and scarf, served in a souvenir cup.

Peppermint Cheesecake Pop (LEGOLAND Coffee Co.) – A classic, creamy cheesecake slice dipped in rich chocolate and sprinkled with a blizzard of crushed peppermint candy.

The Nutcracker Sundae (Firehouse Ice Cream) – Creamy butter pecan ice cream with a full slice of pecan pie, drizzled with warm caramel, topped with candied pecans and festive sprinkles, served in a souvenir LEGO Minifigure head.

Pretzel Brrr-ger (Kick'n Chicken Co.) – A juicy beef patty on a warm, golden pretzel bun, slathered with creamy herb and garlic cheese spread, a layer of tangy cranberry marmalade, and a crown of maple-candied bacon.

Snowman Freeze (Funnel Cake Factory) – Creamy vanilla and chocolate, snowman-shaped paleta.

Merry Apple Milkshake (Kingdom Cones) – Creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with a full slice of classic apple pie, crust and all, topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles, served in a souvenir cup.

Jingle Bell Spud (Dragons Den) – A fluffy baked russet potato piled high with house-made chili, melted cheddar, crisp bacon, cool sour cream, and a sprinkle of green onions.

As night falls, the brand-new LEGO Christmas tree introduced last night was lit up for the season, with the assistance of drones! These drones also revealed that LEGOLAND Florida's new roller coaster, Galacticoaster, will officially open on February 27th, 2026.

Sitting at 32 feet high and made of over 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, the ginormous toy creation combines the whimsical fun of LEGO with the spirit of the season.

Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida take place on December 6th, 13th, 20th, and 24th–31st.

