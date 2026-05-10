Pixar Debuts New 10 Hour "Soul"-Themed Lofi Jazz Ambient Video
Well, I found my new go-to background loop.
Fans of Pixar's Soul, or even just lengthy ambient videos, have a new go-to thanks to a new LoFi jazz video featuring the Half Note club from the film.
What's Happening:
- In a never-ending cascade of ambient loops that permeate YouTube and other similar streaming platforms, some can get lost in the shuffle.
- Several days ago, Pixar Animation Studios posted a new TEN-HOUR long ambient video taking us to a hand-drawn version of the Half Note Jazz Club, as seen in the hit movie, Soul.
- Accompanied by the simply-animated video, perfect for a background loop while working, studying, or just relaxing at home, as a complete soundtrack of jazz music interpreted in a LoFi style, featuring tunes from the film.
- Don't worry, at several points throughout the 10-hour video, Joe Gardner, Dorothea Williams, and the rest of the band get "in the zone" with the signature style of the moment from the movie.
- Check it all out in the full video below.
- Joe Gardner playing with Dorothea Williams at the Half Note is a key point of the Pixar Animation Studios film, Soul.
- More often than not, Joe is a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz, wanting nothing more than to become a professional jazz pianist.
- When he’s offered a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with one of the greats (Dorothea Williams), Joe feels he’s reached the top of the ultimate mountain.
- However, one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.
- Now, Joe must get back to Earth (and his body!) to fulfill his dream of playing alongside Dorothea and realizing what his own destiny holds for him.
- Pixar's Soul is streaming now on Disney+.
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