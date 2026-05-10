Pixar Debuts New 10 Hour "Soul"-Themed Lofi Jazz Ambient Video

Well, I found my new go-to background loop.
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Fans of Pixar's Soul, or even just lengthy ambient videos, have a new go-to thanks to a new LoFi jazz video featuring the Half Note club from the film.

What's Happening:

  • In a never-ending cascade of ambient loops that permeate YouTube and other similar streaming platforms, some can get lost in the shuffle.
  • Several days ago, Pixar Animation Studios posted a new TEN-HOUR long ambient video taking us to a hand-drawn version of the Half Note Jazz Club, as seen in the hit movie, Soul.
  • Accompanied by the simply-animated video, perfect for a background loop while working, studying, or just relaxing at home, as a complete soundtrack of jazz music interpreted in a LoFi style, featuring tunes from the film.
  • Don't worry, at several points throughout the 10-hour video, Joe Gardner, Dorothea Williams, and the rest of the band get "in the zone" with the signature style of the moment from the movie.
  • Check it all out in the full video below.

  • Joe Gardner playing with Dorothea Williams at the Half Note is a key point of the Pixar Animation Studios film, Soul.
  • More often than not, Joe is a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz, wanting nothing more than to become a professional jazz pianist.
  • When he’s offered a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with one of the greats (Dorothea Williams), Joe feels he’s reached the top of the ultimate mountain.
  • However, one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. 
  • Now, Joe must get back to Earth (and his body!) to fulfill his dream of playing alongside Dorothea and realizing what his own destiny holds for him.
  • Pixar's Soul is streaming now on Disney+.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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