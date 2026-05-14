Singles from This Season's Eight "American Idol" Finalists Now Available to Stream
An album of the best performances of the season is also available.
After the recent naming of this season's champion, singles from the eight finalists from this season of American Idol are now available on major streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- In a move reminiscent of another singing competition series, American Idol has unveiled a collection of brand-new singles as performed by the finalists from this season of the hit unscripted series.
- You can listen to them now on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others.
- The eight finalists and their singles are:
Jordan McCullough - "Dear God" and "Goodness of God"
Keyla Richardson - "I Love the Lord" and "Glitter in the Air"
Lucas Leon - "The Crazy Kind"
Jake Thistle - "Hiding in the Vacancy"
Julian Kalel - "Heartstrings"
Genevieve Heyward - "Don't Mind If I Do"
Kutter Bradley - "Fake A Smile"
Season Winner Hannah Harper - "Married Into This Town" and "String Cheese"
Fans can also listen to a full album featuring best of American Idol Season 24.
- American Idol wrapped up their season earlier this week with their finale show, where audiences named Hannah Harper the winner of the season.
- The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returned to airwaves for its ninth season on ABC (and 24th overall). Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation is music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood.
- Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.
- No information regarding the next season of American Idol is available as of press time.
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