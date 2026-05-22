FX’s "The Bear" Star Corey Hendrix Helps Illinois Officially Name the Italian Beef the State Sandwich

FX’s The Bear helped spotlight a major Chicago food tradition this week as Illinois officially recognized the Italian Beef as the state’s official sandwich.

What’s Happening:

The State of Illinois officially named the Italian Beef the Official State Sandwich, calling it an “ambassador of Illinois culture” beyond the state.

FX’s hit series The Bear participated in the celebration of this Windy City moment.

Chicago native and series star Corey Hendrix attended a press event in Springfield, Illinois, alongside state officials.

A food truck outside the state capitol served free Italian Beef sandwiches during the event.

The Italian Beef sandwich originated in Chicago’s Italian immigrant communities in the early 1900s.

The sandwich traditionally features thinly sliced roast beef on an Italian roll, dipped in au jus and topped with peppers or giardiniera.

Italian Beef sandwiches are central to the storyline of The Bear, which follows a family sandwich shop transforming into a fine-dining restaurant.

Season five of The Bear premieres June 25 on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

The new season follows Sydney, Richie, and Natalie after Carmy leaves the restaurant business.

The team faces financial struggles, a possible sale, and a major storm while trying to earn a Michelin star.

The series also stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson.

Coming Soon to FX:

FX has officially ordered Very Young Frankenstein to series after first developing the pilot last year.

The show is inspired by Young Frankenstein, the classic parody created by Mel Brooks.

FX originally gave the project a pilot order in September before moving forward with a full series pickup.

The series comes from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch.

The creative team previously worked on FX hits including What We Do in the Shadows.

Mel Brooks will also serve as an executive producer on the new series.

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