FX’s "The Bear" Star Corey Hendrix Helps Illinois Officially Name the Italian Beef the State Sandwich
Every sandwich counts!
FX’s The Bear helped spotlight a major Chicago food tradition this week as Illinois officially recognized the Italian Beef as the state’s official sandwich.
What’s Happening:
- The State of Illinois officially named the Italian Beef the Official State Sandwich, calling it an “ambassador of Illinois culture” beyond the state.
- FX’s hit series The Bear participated in the celebration of this Windy City moment.
- Chicago native and series star Corey Hendrix attended a press event in Springfield, Illinois, alongside state officials.
- A food truck outside the state capitol served free Italian Beef sandwiches during the event.
- The Italian Beef sandwich originated in Chicago’s Italian immigrant communities in the early 1900s.
- The sandwich traditionally features thinly sliced roast beef on an Italian roll, dipped in au jus and topped with peppers or giardiniera.
- Italian Beef sandwiches are central to the storyline of The Bear, which follows a family sandwich shop transforming into a fine-dining restaurant.
- Season five of The Bear premieres June 25 on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.
- The new season follows Sydney, Richie, and Natalie after Carmy leaves the restaurant business.
- The team faces financial struggles, a possible sale, and a major storm while trying to earn a Michelin star.
- The series also stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson.
Coming Soon to FX:
- FX has officially ordered Very Young Frankenstein to series after first developing the pilot last year.
- The show is inspired by Young Frankenstein, the classic parody created by Mel Brooks.
- FX originally gave the project a pilot order in September before moving forward with a full series pickup.
- The series comes from Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch.
- The creative team previously worked on FX hits including What We Do in the Shadows.
- Mel Brooks will also serve as an executive producer on the new series.
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