Getting Ready for Tomorrow's Disney Upfront26 Presentation
The presentation is taking place in New York for advertisers.
Hours ahead of the presentation, we're learning more about what to expect from Disney's Upfront 2026.
What's Happening:
- A new report from ADWEEK is giving an inside look at Disney's preparation behind this year's Upfront presentation at the Javits Center.
- Over three short days, starting this morning (May 11) to Wednesday night (May 13) eight companies will do their best to impress advertisers across various presentations throughout Manhattan.
- Disney's Upfront presentation is set to take place on Tuesday, May 12, taking over Javits Center with a setup of equipment that uses over 300 rigging points, and 183,000 pounds of lighting, speakers, and more - putting it more in line with a rock concert as opposed to a sales presentation.
- The report indicates that Disney's presence at the event will have a fully integrated production architecture across audio, video, lighting, automation, AI, and content systems. There will even be custom automation in moving LED walls weighing seven tons and over 40 meters of LED pixels across all the displays.
- The event is also using a new Clear LED technology as part of the stage and the reception, which creates high-resolution imagery but also lets the audience see through the display.
- The show this year is anchored around Disney fandom, according to the report, with Disney's having of the Super Bowl in 2027 serving as one of the major influences. That very event will serve as one of the four major focuses of the Upfront, with the other focuses including Disney having the College Football Championship, the Grammys, and the Oscars - all notably within six weeks of each other next year.
- Digital packages will also carry properties through the event and the reception with brands including ESPN, Hulu, Disney+, ABC, and FX.
- According to a report from Deadline, late night host Jimmy Kimmel will also be on scene delivering a monologue. New Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro is also set to appear on stage.
- Disney is also likely to try and outdo other past Upfront stunts, which in the past have include a Xenomorph from Alien: Earth taking over the stage, and 100 samurai storming the aisles a la FX's Shogun.
Not Invited:
- While Disney Upfront 2026 is largely limited to advertisers, Disney fans will still be able to watch the presentation via livestream.
- Those interested in checking out what's going on can head over to the official website for the livestream tomorrow, which is set to take place at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT.
- There, they will see all of the fun that has been promised by the first look, though likely none of the fun from the reception after the presentation.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com