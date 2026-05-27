Hulu Lands First-Look Deal with Switchboard Magazine
The new deal will bring new documentary content to the Disney-owned streamer.
Hulu has struck a new first-look deal with Switchboard Magazine, a platform that combines documentary and live-action shorts with long-form journalism.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports on Hulu's new first-look deal with Switchboard Magazine, specifically for its non-fiction work.
- The agreement gives Hulu first-look rights to develop documentary features, docuseries, and other unscripted projects created by Switchboard’s editorial team or adapted from the outlet’s reporting.
- Founded by producer Celia Aniskovich, the company has worked on projects including Livestreams with GrandmaPuzzles, Freeman Vines, Poreless, Rat Rod, and Saving Superman.
- Recent editorial features include Mimi Lamarre’s “The Smallest Spy In The World,” Abby Ellin’s “The Miniature Wars of Louisville,” and Sara Ganim’s “The Advocate and the Defender.”
What They're Saying:
- Celia Aniskovich, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Switchboard Magazine: “The team at Hulu are some of the best in the business when it comes to non-fiction, and we couldn’t ask for a better collaborator as we build what’s next for Switchboard. Our model depends on partners who care about the story and the storytellers, first — and that’s exactly what we’ve found in Hulu.”
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