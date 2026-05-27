Hulu Lands First-Look Deal with Switchboard Magazine

The new deal will bring new documentary content to the Disney-owned streamer.

Hulu has struck a new first-look deal with Switchboard Magazine, a platform that combines documentary and live-action shorts with long-form journalism.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on Hulu's new first-look deal with Switchboard Magazine, specifically for its non-fiction work.

The agreement gives Hulu first-look rights to develop documentary features, docuseries, and other unscripted projects created by Switchboard’s editorial team or adapted from the outlet’s reporting.

Founded by producer Celia Aniskovich, the company has worked on projects including Livestreams with GrandmaPuzzles, Freeman Vines, Poreless, Rat Rod, and Saving Superman.

Recent editorial features include Mimi Lamarre’s “The Smallest Spy In The World,” Abby Ellin’s “The Miniature Wars of Louisville,” and Sara Ganim’s “The Advocate and the Defender.”

What They're Saying:

Celia Aniskovich, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Switchboard Magazine: “The team at Hulu are some of the best in the business when it comes to non-fiction, and we couldn’t ask for a better collaborator as we build what’s next for Switchboard. Our model depends on partners who care about the story and the storytellers, first — and that’s exactly what we’ve found in Hulu.”

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