Hulu Lands First-Look Deal with Switchboard Magazine

The new deal will bring new documentary content to the Disney-owned streamer.
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Hulu has struck a new first-look deal with Switchboard Magazine, a platform that combines documentary and live-action shorts with long-form journalism.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports on Hulu's new first-look deal with Switchboard Magazine, specifically for its non-fiction work.
  • The agreement gives Hulu first-look rights to develop documentary features, docuseries, and other unscripted projects created by Switchboard’s editorial team or adapted from the outlet’s reporting.
  • Founded by producer Celia Aniskovich, the company has worked on projects including Livestreams with GrandmaPuzzlesFreeman VinesPorelessRat Rod, and Saving Superman.
  • Recent editorial features include Mimi Lamarre’s “The Smallest Spy In The World,” Abby Ellin’s “The Miniature Wars of Louisville,” and Sara Ganim’s “The Advocate and the Defender.”

What They're Saying:

  • Celia Aniskovich, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Switchboard Magazine: “The team at Hulu are some of the best in the business when it comes to non-fiction, and we couldn’t ask for a better collaborator as we build what’s next for Switchboard. Our model depends on partners who care about the story and the storytellers, first — and that’s exactly what we’ve found in Hulu.”

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