"Project Runway" Reveals 22-Designer Cast Ahead of July Premiere

Nina Garcia and Law Roach are set to judge.

Fashion’s biggest runway is back as Project Runway returns for Season 22 with 22 designers ready to compete for the ultimate style crown when the new season premieres July 9.

What’s Happening:

Project Runway premieres July 9 on Freeform and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Season 22 will feature 22 designers competing in what is being called the biggest season yet, and Deadline has revealed the entire cast.

Heidi Klum returns as host for the fashion design competition series.

Christian Siriano returns as mentor, while Nina Garcia and Law Roach serve as judges.

Returning Season 21 designer Joseph McRae joins a new group of contestants, including Aaron Potts, Andrea Moore, Andriy Volkov, Anna Molinari, Bao Tranchi, Bi Pham, Bryan Barrientos, Chloe Magleby, Dani Bennett, Elizabeth Shevelev, Jeffrey Kelly Abess, Jennifer Daniels, Jude Mikulencak, Omolara “LRÉ the Artist” Odupita, Naheim Muhammad, Octavius Terry, Plane Jane, R’bonney Nola Gabriel, Robert Crone, Varvara “Bobby” Diakonenkova and Yang Yang Xu.

Check them out below:

Joseph McRae

Aaron Potts

Andrea Moore

Andriy Volkov

Anna Molinari

Bao Tranchi

Bi Pham

Bryan Barrientos

Chloe Magleby

Dani Bennett

Elizabeth Shevelev

Jeffrey Kelly Abess

Jennifer Daniels

Jude Mikulencak

Omolara “LRÉ the Artist” Odupita

Naheim Muhammad

Octavius Terry

Plane Jane

R’bonney Nola Gabriel

Robert Crone

Varvara “Bobby” Diakonenkova

Yang Yang Xu

The series is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries.

Executive producers include Gary Barber and Sean Hoagland for Spyglass, and Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait and Dan Volpe for Alfred Street Industries.

Michael Rucker serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside San Heng and Nicole Sorrenti, while Klum, Siriano and Garcia also executive-produce and Roach serves as co-executive producer.

High Fashion Sequels:

Right now, Disney fans can jump into the world of fashion in 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters now!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she faces the decline of magazine publishing.

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