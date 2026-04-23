Stassi Schroeder Returns to Reality TV With "House of Stassi" on Freeform and Hulu

The new series follows Schroeder as she navigates fame, friendship, and a complicated comeback.

Chaos, comebacks, and a reality TV return years in the making and reality TV queen, Stassi Schroeder is officially stepping back into the spotlight, and this time, she’s bringing her inner circle along for the ride.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s latest unscripted push just got a buzzy new addition as Freeform and Hulu unveiled House of Stassi, a new reality series set to premiere this summer. Announced during Disney’s Get Real event, the show promises a mix of personal reinvention, lingering drama, and the kind of unfiltered dynamics that made Schroeder a household name in the first place.

At its core, House of Stassi centers on Schroeder as she navigates her next chapter personally and professionally while attempting to reclaim her place in pop culture.

But staying relevant isn’t so simple. According to the official logline, the series will see her confronting the ghosts of her past while dealing with a tight-knit and occasionally chaotic group of friends who aren’t afraid to stir things up.

The series marks a notable return for Schroeder, whose career has been closely tied to the evolution of modern reality TV. This new project leans into that legacy while also signaling a shift less about the nightlife chaos that defined earlier shows and more about adulthood, relationships, and the pressures of maintaining relevance in a constantly evolving media landscape.

Joining Schroeder is a familiar yet dynamic ensemble cast, including Katie Maloney, Beau Clark, Kristina Kelly, Taylor Strecker, Georgianna Aubin, Rob Evors, and Taylor Donohue. Together, they form the “house” around Stassi. A support system, sounding board, and sometimes the source of the very drama she’s trying to rise above.

Production comes from Scout Productions and Belcheri Productions, with Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld serving as showrunners and executive producers. Schroeder herself also executive produces, signaling a more hands-on role in shaping her narrative this time around.

The rollout strategy reflects Disney’s broader approach to unscripted content, blending traditional cable premieres with streaming accessibility. The series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Freeform on July 29, before the full season drops the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

With reality TV continuing to dominate cultural conversation, House of Stassi arrives at a moment when audiences are drawn to both nostalgia and reinvention. For Schroeder, it’s an opportunity to reshape her narrative.

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