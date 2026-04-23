Khloé Kardashian Expands Reality Empire With Hulu Series "The Girls"

New series follows Kardashian’s inner circle as they balance friendships, families, and fast-paced lives.

Khloé Kardashian is expanding her reality TV empire once again and putting her closest circle front and center.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Hulu has officially ordered The Girls, a new unscripted series from Khloé Kardashian that shifts the spotlight from the Kardashian family to the tight-knit group of friends who have long been part of her world.

The project was unveiled during Hulu’s Get Real event in Beverly Hills, signaling the streamer’s continued investment in personality-driven reality content.

At its core, The Girls follows Kardashian’s real-life best friends Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson, and Nicole Williams English as they navigate the realities of adulthood, from raising children and running businesses to maintaining friendships in the public eye.

The series promises an unfiltered look at their lives, blending personal milestones with the kind of candid, often chaotic group dynamics that have become a hallmark of Kardashian-adjacent storytelling.

The official logline leans into that mix of glamour and honesty, teasing everything from surprise proposals and solo parenting to “brutally honest group chats,” all wrapped in a world where luxury and real-life challenges collide. It’s a formula that builds on the success of The Kardashians, which is currently gearing up for its eighth season, while offering a fresh perspective through a new ensemble.

Behind the scenes, the series marks a notable reunion with Bunim/Murray Productions, the team responsible for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show that helped define modern reality television. Executive producers include Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Nicole Blais, and Lauren Goldstein, alongside Kardashian herself.

The announcement also comes amid ongoing development of another Kardashian-adjacent Hulu project, Calabasas: Behind The Gates, which Scott Disick previously teased alongside Kardashian. While that series remains in development, The Girls appears to be moving ahead quickly, with a premiere slated for later this year.

For Kardashian, the new show adds to an already extensive producing résumé that includes projects like Kocktails with Khloé, Khloé & Lamar, and true-crime series such as Twisted Sisters and Twisted Love. But The Girls represents something slightly different with a shift toward showcasing the broader ecosystem of relationships that orbit her life, rather than focusing solely on her immediate family.

As Hulu continues to double down on reality programming, The Girls positions itself as both an extension of a proven franchise and a new chapter in the Kardashian reality universe, one where friendship and unfiltered honesty take center stage.

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