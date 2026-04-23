Traitors-esque Reality Competition "The Mob" Coming to Hulu
Parker Posey will play the role that her "Josie and the Pussycats" co-star does on that other reality show.
Hulu is ready to take on The Traitors with its own murderous celebrity competition.
What's Happening:
- During today's Hulu Get Real House stream, it was announced that a new show called The Mob would be coming to the streamer.
- As Variety reports, this reality competition will house players in a lavish Italian villa where they'll "shake down, hustle, and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes."
- If you replace "Italian villa" with "Scottish castle" and "whack" with "murder in plain sight," this premise might sound a lot like The Traitors.
- Well, as it turns out, The Mob comes from the producers of that Peacock series.
- A teaser for the show was released, soundtracked by The Crystals' classic "Then He Kissed Me."
- Take a look:
- Parker Poser (who will always have a place at the Dairy Queen) is set to host and executive-produce the show.
- Season 1 contestants will include:
- Aida Turturro (The Sopranos)
- Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Demi Engemann (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
- Maria Georgas (The Bachelor)
- Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
- Harry Jowsey (Let’s Marry Harry)
- Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
- Debi Mazar (Younger)
- Bella Palk (Love Overboard)
- Shane Parton (The Bachelorette)
- Romeo (Rapper)
- Bruno Tonioli (Dancing With the Stars)
- According to Variety, each episode will find players taking on mob movie-inspired jobs to survive.
- Plus, players will have the opportunity to vote for a "don," who will have absolute power.
- But, can that don be overthrown?
- A debut date for The Mob has not yet been revealed.
More Reality TV Announcements:
- Several announcements came during the Get Real House event.
- First, it was confirmed that ABC is launching a spin-off competition titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
- Speaking of spin-offs, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is taking on the O.C. (okay, no one calls it that)