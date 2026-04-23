Traitors-esque Reality Competition "The Mob" Coming to Hulu

Parker Posey will play the role that her "Josie and the Pussycats" co-star does on that other reality show.
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Hulu is ready to take on The Traitors with its own murderous celebrity competition.

What's Happening:

  • During today's Hulu Get Real House stream, it was announced that a new show called The Mob would be coming to the streamer.
  • As Variety reports, this reality competition will house players in a lavish Italian villa where they'll "shake down, hustle, and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes."
  • If you replace "Italian villa" with "Scottish castle" and "whack" with "murder in plain sight," this premise might sound a lot like The Traitors.
  • Well, as it turns out, The Mob comes from the producers of that Peacock series.
  • A teaser for the show was released, soundtracked by The Crystals' classic "Then He Kissed Me."
  • Take a look:

  • Parker Poser (who will always have a place at the Dairy Queen) is set to host and executive-produce the show.
  • Season 1 contestants will include:
    • Aida Turturro (The Sopranos)
    • Willam Belli (RuPaul’s Drag Race
    • Demi Engemann (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)
    • Maria Georgas (The Bachelor)
    • Joe Gorga (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)
    • Harry Jowsey (Let’s Marry Harry)
    • Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
    • Debi Mazar (Younger)
    • Bella Palk (Love Overboard)
    • Shane Parton (The Bachelorette)
    • Romeo (Rapper)
    • Bruno Tonioli (Dancing With the Stars)
  • According to Variety, each episode will find players taking on mob movie-inspired jobs to survive.
  • Plus, players will have the opportunity to vote for a "don," who will have absolute power.
  • But, can that don be overthrown?
  • A debut date for The Mob has not yet been revealed.

More Reality TV Announcements:

  • Several announcements came during the Get Real House event.
  • First, it was confirmed that ABC is launching a spin-off competition titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
  • Speaking of spin-offs, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is taking on the O.C. (okay, no one calls it that)



Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank