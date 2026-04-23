Travis Barker Documentary to Stream on Hulu This Summer

The iconic but fairly quiet drummer will share a closer look at his life.

A new Hulu documentary is set to focus on one of the most acclaimed and influential rock drummers of all time.

What's Happening:

During its Get Real House stream, Hulu announced an upcoming documentary featuring Travis Barker.

Titled Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, the documentary will focus on the drummer's return to the limelight after surviving a plane crash in 2008.

The crash killed four people (including two pilots and two passengers), while Barker and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived. Tragically, Goldstein would pass away less than a year later.

The plane accident is actually referenced in the 2023 Blink-182 song "One More Time," which Barker produced and performs on.

According to Deadline, the doc is set to arrive this summer and will also feature appearances from collaborators, cultural icons, and others closest to him.

It will show a complex man battling pain and grief while also exploring "the thin line between survival and surrender."

While best known for his role in Blink-182, Barker has previously played in bands such as The Transplants, +44, Boxcar Racer, and The Aquabats. He's also been a frequent collaborator for several artists.

More recently, he's become a producer, working with Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and more.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer and produced by Matthew Weaver and Nick Stern, with executive producers Lawrence Vavra and John Janick.

Barker and Hulu previously partnered on a special titled ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which featured his nuptials to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

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