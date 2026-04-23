Travis Barker Documentary to Stream on Hulu This Summer
The iconic but fairly quiet drummer will share a closer look at his life.
A new Hulu documentary is set to focus on one of the most acclaimed and influential rock drummers of all time.
What's Happening:
- During its Get Real House stream, Hulu announced an upcoming documentary featuring Travis Barker.
- Titled Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, the documentary will focus on the drummer's return to the limelight after surviving a plane crash in 2008.
- The crash killed four people (including two pilots and two passengers), while Barker and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived. Tragically, Goldstein would pass away less than a year later.
- The plane accident is actually referenced in the 2023 Blink-182 song "One More Time," which Barker produced and performs on.
- According to Deadline, the doc is set to arrive this summer and will also feature appearances from collaborators, cultural icons, and others closest to him.
- It will show a complex man battling pain and grief while also exploring "the thin line between survival and surrender."
- While best known for his role in Blink-182, Barker has previously played in bands such as The Transplants, +44, Boxcar Racer, and The Aquabats. He's also been a frequent collaborator for several artists.
- More recently, he's become a producer, working with Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and more.
- Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer and produced by Matthew Weaver and Nick Stern, with executive producers Lawrence Vavra and John Janick.
- Barker and Hulu previously partnered on a special titled ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, which featured his nuptials to wife Kourtney Kardashian.
More Reality Program News:
- Several other announcements came during the Get Real House event.
- First, it was confirmed that ABC is launching a spin-off competition titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
- Speaking of spin-offs, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is taking on Orange County.
- Back to the mainline Dancing with the Stars, two celebs have been revealed for the upcoming season.
- Hulu is set to air a reality competition show called The Mob... that sounds a lot like The Traitors.