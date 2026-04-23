New Celebrity Competitors Revealed for Upcoming Season of "Dancing With The Stars"

They have a lot to live up to with last season.

On the ballroom heels of the announcement of a new spin-off series, we're also learning of some new competitors coming to this season of Dancing With The Stars.

What's Happening:

In the wake of the official announcement of Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro, we also got a reveal of two cast members coming to the ballroom this season on Dancing With The Stars.

Both Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller were revealed to be joining the competition series ahead of the next season of the show, currently set to debut this fall.

Maura Higgins is an Irish television personality, model, and presenter who rose to fame as a contestant on Love Island UK Season 5 back in 2019. She is also known for her bold personality and presenting roles, and has also appeared on Dancing on Ice, I'm a Celebrity..., and The Traitors. She is also featured on a lot of the social media for Love Island Games.

She went from looking for love to looking for who to trust, and now she's looking to win the Mirrorball 🪩 We're welcoming Maura Higgins to #DWTS on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu this fall! #HuluGetsReal pic.twitter.com/thAFnPiFMP — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) April 22, 2026

Ciara Miller is also known for her appearances on reality television, as well as being a model, and former ICU nurse. She is widely known for her appearance on Bravo’s Summer House and Winter House. Joining the series in 2021, she has become a central cast member, known for her romantic storylines and navigating drama within the show, particularly in recent seasons.

Everyone’s been talking about what her next move will be. It's going to be in the ballroom 🤩 Watch Ciara miller on #DWTS, this fall on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu! #HuluGetsReal pic.twitter.com/wL6gsIv4Sn — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) April 23, 2026

Set to return this fall to ABC and Disney+, Dancing With The Stars is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, pairing celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show wrapped its 20th season late last year, pulling in impressive numbers with t he finale serving as TV’s top entertainment telecast since ABC’s presentation of The Oscars earlier in the year among both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

he finale serving as TV’s top entertainment telecast since ABC’s presentation of The Oscars earlier in the year among both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. ABC flexed their performance over rivals NBC and CBS by stating that the finale telecast delivered more Adult 18-49 viewing in one night than the entirety of CBS’s primetime entertainment schedule last week and more than double the combined primetime entertainment programming on NBC during that period.

Devoted Dancing with the Stars fans had cast nearly half a billion votes throughout the season, and the finale captured a remarkable 53% audience share among Adults 18-34, the largest share of available viewers for any broadcast entertainment series telecast since the Friends series finale in May 2004.