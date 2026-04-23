More Drama Awaits in "Vanderpump Villa" Reunion on Hulu Later this Month

Days after the arrival of the third season of Vanderpump Villa arrived on Hulu, the streamer has confirmed that a reunion show is on approach later this month.

What's Happening:

Season Three:

The third season of the hit series recently arrived with all of the episodes at once on Hulu on April 16. Now, days later, we're getting the big reveal of the forthcoming reunion show.

The season promised a lot of drama as Lisa Vanderpump returns home to England to challenge her staff to the most lavish, drama-filled summer yet. This year, she’s invited back not only Stassi Schroeder, but also stars from the biggest reality franchises on TV who are trying to escape the “real” world … but can’t shake the consequences of it.

These guests with messy pasts, hidden agendas and unresolved feuds arrive ready to sip champagne, spark romance, and stir the pot as old rivalries reignite and new hookups heat up.

Fan favorite staff return seeking redemption while eight ambitious newcomers fight for their place to meet Lisa’s high standards. With a life-changing bonus on the line, some will thrive but not everyone will survive the wildest summer ever at Vanderpump Villa.

What makes Season 3 feel extra chaotic is that it overlaps with other shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which also made headlines ahead of the season premiere as the season featured Dakota Mortensen who had to be edited out of Vanderpump Villa as a result of off-camera scandal, according to Deadline.

You can catch the third season of Vanderpump Villa now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.