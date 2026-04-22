"Million Dollar Nannies" Set for Hulu and Freeform With Ibiza-Based Reality Series

New show follows elite young nannies chasing high-paying careers and big drama in Ibiza.

Child care in Ibiza is about to get a lot more glamorous and chaotic as Disney dives into a new kind of reality TV drama.

What’s Happening:

Hulu and Freeform have officially ordered Million Dollar Nannies, a new unscripted series that follows a group of young, elite babysitters as they relocate to Ibiza to launch a high-end nanny agency. But this isn’t just about childcare, it’s about ambition, competition, and the kind of personal drama that thrives under pressure in paradise.

The series centers on a cast of social media-savvy nannies, many of whom have built followings through the #nannytok trend who are promised access to VIP families, lucrative opportunities, and the chance to elevate their careers. However, as the official logline teases, that dream quickly becomes complicated by rivalries, interpersonal tension, and a lingering scandal that threatens to unravel everything before the summer is over.

Produced by 3BMG alongside Hi Mom Productions and Walt Disney Television, the series brings together a mix of influencers and real-life childcare professionals, including Leah Barrs, who previously worked as a nanny for the Kardashian/Jenner family, and Jack McCann, a self-described “NYC manny” with a strong TikTok presence.

The cast also includes Mitchell Bienvenue, Taylor Hayward, Olivia McMahon, Hannah Joy Davis, Tamaya Denae, and Sydney Siegel, all bringing their own perspectives and personalities to the mix.

Million Dollar Nannies will debut June 17 on Freeform with a two-episode premiere, before the full season begins streaming June 18 on Hulu, including for Hulu on Disney+ bundle subscribers in the U.S.

The show will also roll out internationally on Disney+ in select territories, signaling Disney’s continued push to scale its unscripted content globally.

Behind the scenes, the series is executive produced by Andrea Metz and Michelle Peerali, alongside Patrick Agans, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans, with Omid Kahangi serving as showrunner.

While the concept may feel fresh, Disney has dabbled in the world of nanny-focused reality TV before with Supernanny, which became a hit in the mid-2000s. Million Dollar Nannies, however, takes a very different approach, swapping structured family interventions for a high-stakes environment where career ambition and personal lives collide.

With its blend of influencer culture, luxury lifestyles, and behind-the-scenes access to an often unseen profession, Million Dollar Nannies is poised to become one of the summer’s most talked-about reality debuts.

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