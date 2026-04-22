Hulu’s "Ring by Spring Break" Turns Viral Dating Trend Into Reality Series

New dating show challenges Christian college students to find love and a proposal before graduation.

Hulu is taking one of TikTok’s most talked-about relationship trends and turning it into a full-blown reality experiment completer with a ticking clock timeframe and a tropical twist.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the viral “Ring by Spring” phenomenon, Ring by Spring Break is officially on the way to Hulu, bringing together single Christian college students for a high-stakes dating experience set against the backdrop of Cabo, according to Variety.

The premise is simple but pressure-filled: find “The One” before graduation or risk leaving without a ring.

According to the official logline, the series drops its cast into a sun-soaked spring break environment where faith and temptation collide. What starts as a seemingly traditional dating setup quickly becomes something more complex, as contestants navigate personal values, romantic connections, and the expectations tied to the “ring by spring” culture.

The question at the heart of the show is whether these relationships can withstand both the accelerated timeline and the distractions of paradise.

The series is executive produced by Jimmy Fox and Emily Bon under Fremantle, with Sam Dean serving as showrunner. Together, the team brings experience from some of the most recognizable unscripted franchises, suggesting a polished and potentially buzzy addition to Hulu’s growing slate.

That expansion into romance-focused reality content has been particularly noticeable over the past year. Hulu has leaned into the genre with series like Love Overboard, hosted by Gabby Windey, as well as Are You My First?, co-hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

At the same time, the platform continues to serve as a streaming home for major franchise hits like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette following their ABC broadcasts.

Ring by Spring Break stands out by blending a culturally specific dating expectation with the heightened stakes of a reality competition. The inclusion of faith-based values alongside the indulgent setting of a Cabo spring break introduces a unique dynamic that could set it apart from more traditional dating formats.

The series will be available on Hulu and through Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, continuing Disney’s broader strategy of integrating its streaming offerings.

With its mix of viral inspiration, emotional stakes, and a built-in deadline, Ring by Spring Break is poised to spark conversation, whether viewers tune in for the romance, the drama, or the cultural clash at its core.

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