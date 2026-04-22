"Rivals: The Official Podcast" Returns to Disney+ With Pandora Sykes for Season 2

The Official "Rivals" podcast will launch alongside Season 2, featuring cast interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and more.

The drama, scandal, and sharp wit of Rutshire aren’t just returning to screens, they’re heading straight back into your ears as well.

What’s Happening:

As anticipation builds for Season 2 of Rivals, Disney+ has confirmed that Rivals: The Official Podcast will also make its return, once again hosted by journalist and superfan Pandora Sykes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The companion podcast is set to launch alongside the new season on May 15, offering fans a deeper dive into the decadent and drama-filled world of Rutshire.

Sykes, who previously guided listeners through the show’s first season, expressed her excitement about returning to the series’ signature mix of glamour and chaos, teasing a fresh round of conversations that explore both the on-screen drama and the creative process behind it. Produced by Platform Media, the team behind The Traitors: Uncloaked, the podcast will once again serve as an essential companion piece for viewers looking to unpack every twist, rivalry, and scandal.

Each episode will feature conversations with cast members and creatives, diving into character arcs, the adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s beloved novels, and the unique challenge of bringing the bold, unapologetically “naughty” tone of 1980s British television culture to life. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, production insights, and plenty of candid reflections from the ensemble.

The guest lineup reads like a who’s who of Rutshire’s most infamous figures, including David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, and Danny Dyer, alongside a wide range of returning cast members and key creatives. Behind-the-camera voices, including executive producers and writers, will also join to offer insight into how the series continues to evolve.

The podcast rollout mirrors the structure of Season 2, which will debut in two six-episode batches, with new podcast episodes releasing weekly through to the finale. This synchronized release strategy ensures fans can engage with each episode in real time, extending the conversation well beyond the screen.

Since its 2024 debut, Rivals has proven to be a breakout success, becoming Disney+’s most-watched general entertainment series in the U.K. and its biggest British drama launch of that year. Set against the lush backdrop of the Cotswolds and the cutthroat world of 1980s television, the series has struck a chord with audiences drawn to its mix of romance, rivalry, and razor-sharp social satire.

With new cast additions like Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett joining the fold, and the return of its companion podcast, Season 2 of Rivals is shaping up to be an even bigger cultural moment, one that fans can watch, listen to, and fully immerse themselves in.

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