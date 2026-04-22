Techno Toddler's Lenny Pearce to Create New Music and Animated Content for Disney+
Pearce's new album features remixes of Disney Jr. music.
Kids may already love music from Disney Jr. series like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, but now they'll have a chance to rock out to the remixes of familiar songs, as Toddler Techno creator Lenny Pearce joins forces with Disney.
What's Happening:
- Disney has signed a new deal with Lenny Pearce, the creator of Toddler Techno and Family Raves, to develop both new music and original animated content for Disney+.
- Pearce will develop the animated content inspired by his own Toddler Techno remix versions of songs from hit shows from the Disney+ preschool lineup.
- In addition, Disney Music Group will release Pearce’s next album, Disney Jr. Music: Lenny Pearce Toddler Techno on May 15. The album features remixed versions of songs from Disney Jr. series including Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, SuperKitties, Doc McStuffins, and Sofia the First: Royal Magic.
- The first remixed single, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Theme (ToddlerTechno Remix),” will be out later this week, on April 24.
What They're Saying:
- Lenny Pearce: “I had so much fun remixing these songs in my studio. My 3-year-old daughter loves these shows, especially SuperKitties, so it made the whole project extra special. Certainly, a proud dad moment. Disney were such a pleasure to work with, from audio to music videos, the whole process was incredibly seamless.”
- Ayo Davis (President of Disney Branded Television): “Music has always been a powerful way for kids to engage with our stories. Lenny has tapped into that in a really fresh way, taking songs kids already love and reimagining them in new ways. This collaboration lets us build on that connection, bringing some of our biggest stars like Mickey, Spidey and SuperKitties into new music experiences for kids to enjoy on Disney+.”
- Ken Bunt (President of Disney Music Group): “Having seen Lenny’s concert in person, it’s clear he’s built something special —an experience where families connect through music in a fun, modern way. We’re excited to bring that same energy to Disney Jr.’s songs and give families a new way to enjoy them together live and at home.”
Full Track List for Disney Jr. Music: Lenny Pearce Toddler Techno:
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Theme (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Mickey Mouse Clubhouse – Performed by Lenny Pearce and They Might Be Giants (For Kids), Disney Junior
- Su-Purr Wild (Extended Version) (Toddler Techno Remix) - From SuperKitties – Performed by Lenny Pearce and SuperKitties – Cast, Disney Junior
- Sofia the First: Royal Magic Theme (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Sofia the First: Royal Magic – Performed by Lenny Pearce and Cast – Sofia the First, Disney Junior
- Do the Spidey (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Performed by Lenny Pearce and Patrick Stump, Disney Junior
- Hot Dog! (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Mickey Mouse Clubhouse – Performed by Lenny Pearce and They Might Be Giants (For Kids), Disney Junior
- Let's Play! (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Let's Play! – Performed by Lenny Pearce, Disney Junior
- Time for Your Check Up (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Doc McStuffins – Performed by Lenny Pearce and Doc McStuffins – Cast, Disney Junior
- Totally Awesome (Theme Song) (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends – Performed by Lenny Pearce and Mark Hoppus, Disney Junior
- Oopsie Kitty (Toddler Techno Remix) - From SuperKitties – Performed by Lenny Pearce and SuperKitties – Cast, Disney Junior
- Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Theme (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Performed by Lenny Pearce and Patrick Stump, Disney Junior
- Doc McStuffins Theme Song (Toy Hospital) (Toddler Techno Remix) - From Doc McStuffins – Performed by Lenny Pearce and Doc McStuffins – Cast, Disney Junior
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