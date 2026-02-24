From Bargain Bins to Beautiful Rooms: Freeform Reveals Release Date for "That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer"

The 12-episode series is coming to Freeform and Hulu next month.

Freeform's new series, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer, is bringing a mix of Antique's Roadshow and HGTV to the network next month.

What's Happening:

Good Morning America contributor Lara Spencer serves as the host of a new show coming to Freeform and Hulu, titled That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer.

In the 12-episode series, vintage design expert Lara Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms. With limited time and budget, teams must treasure hunt for vintage and thrift store finds to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s style and sustainability in a race against the clock.

Style experts Robert Hartwell, Dani Klaric and Preston Konrad will judge the thrifted designs.

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer premieres Thursday, March 19 at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform, with the first six episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Take a look at some first-look images from the new show below.

