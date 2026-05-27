The Time-Traveling Mutants Return for Season 2 of "X-Men '97" This July on Disney+

Get ready for a thrilling time-travel adventure with the X-Men.
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Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on July 1.

What's Happening:

  • X-Men ’97 is a Disney+ animated series that serves as both a revival and continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s.
  • The series follows the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny abilities to protect a world that fears and hates them, as they’re pushed to their limits and forced to confront a dangerous, unexpected new future.
  • Season 2 of X-Men '97 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home.
  • Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.
  • The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes:
    • Ross Marquand as Professor X
    • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
    • Ray Chase as Cyclops
    • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
    • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
    • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
    • Lenore Zann as Rogue
    • George Buza as Beast
  • Season 1 debuted on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and the premiere episode of X-Men ’97 hit 4 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+.
  • X-Men '97 returns to Disney+ on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

  • In addition to the trailer, a poster and a series of stills from the new season were also released today. 

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