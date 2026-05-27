The Time-Traveling Mutants Return for Season 2 of "X-Men '97" This July on Disney+

Get ready for a thrilling time-travel adventure with the X-Men.

Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on July 1.

What's Happening:

X-Men ’97 is a Disney+ animated series that serves as both a revival and continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s.

The series follows the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny abilities to protect a world that fears and hates them, as they’re pushed to their limits and forced to confront a dangerous, unexpected new future.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home.

Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes: Ross Marquand as Professor X Matthew Waterson as Magneto Ray Chase as Cyclops Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm Cal Dodd as Wolverine Lenore Zann as Rogue George Buza as Beast

Season 1 debuted on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and the premiere episode of X-Men ’97 hit 4 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+.

X-Men '97 returns to Disney+ on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

In addition to the trailer, a poster and a series of stills from the new season were also released today.

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