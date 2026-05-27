The Time-Traveling Mutants Return for Season 2 of "X-Men '97" This July on Disney+
Get ready for a thrilling time-travel adventure with the X-Men.
Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on July 1.
What's Happening:
- X-Men ’97 is a Disney+ animated series that serves as both a revival and continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s.
- The series follows the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny abilities to protect a world that fears and hates them, as they’re pushed to their limits and forced to confront a dangerous, unexpected new future.
- Season 2 of X-Men '97 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home.
- Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.
- The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes:
- Ross Marquand as Professor X
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- Season 1 debuted on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and the premiere episode of X-Men ’97 hit 4 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+.
- X-Men '97 returns to Disney+ on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
- In addition to the trailer, a poster and a series of stills from the new season were also released today.
More Disney TV News:
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is returning exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu this summer with 10 all-new episodes.
- Disney fans can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in the latest episode of Disney+ Insider.
- Just in time for the summer, Disney+ and Hulu are once again bringing back the nostalgia with the return of Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks.
- Kerry Washington is heading back to Hulu for another high-profile drama project, this time stepping into the center of a tense psychological thriller that blends crime, guilt, and dangerous obsession.
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