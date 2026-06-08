National Geographic's Hit Summer Event "Sharkfest" Returns with an Up Close Look at Hammerhead Sharks and More
Experience the ocean's most thrilling predator all month long with National Geographic, beginning July 5.
It's once again that time of the year, when the ever-popular Sharkfest returns to National Geographic, this time for its fin-credible 14th year.
What's Happening:
- Sharkfest combines jaw-dropping encounters with groundbreaking science and expert-led storytelling that reveal new insights into the behavior, power and conservation of one of the ocean’s most fascinating predators.
- The fun will kick off this year on July 5 with Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, continuing on to a look at the World's Biggest Mako, Attack of the Samurai Sharks, and even Shark vs. Giant Croc!
- Additional fin-tastic programming will roll out throughout the month across Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel and Disney XD, with select titles also streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Sharkfest content will also be available on VOD while select programming drops all month long across YouTube channels, including Nat Geo, Nat Geo Animals, Nat Geo en Español, and Nat Geo Kids.
- Below, take a look at the full programming details for this year's Sharkfest.
Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- In Mexico’s Pacific waters, Bertie Gregory goes in search of one of the ocean’s most iconic predators: the hammerhead shark. Once abundant in these seas, hammerhead populations have plummeted, making sightings increasingly rare. Joining forces with leading shark scientists and local experts, Bertie investigates what’s driving the hammerhead decline, and how protected waters offer hope for the future. His journey culminates in a rare and unforgettable encounter that shines a light on the future of one of the world’s most famous sharks.
- Premieres on July 5 on Disney+ and Hulu and airs on National Geographic at 9/8c.
World's Biggest Mako
- A team of scientists and a cinematographer search the waters north of New Zealand to find giant mako. With the help of a local fisherman who has worked this stretch of ocean for decades, they encounter a series of increasingly large mako sharks. While endangered elsewhere on the planet, this team discovers a population of mako that might be making a comeback.
Attack of the Samurai Sharks
- A 3,000-year-old cold case could be the earliest known victim of a shark attack. The skeleton, found in Japan, is covered in unusually deep cut marks. It looks like the victim of a frenzied samurai sword attack, but could his wounds have been caused by a shark? If so, which species of shark is the prime suspect? Shark experts Alyssa White, Gavin Naylor, Kirin Sekito and Masato Nakatsukasa investigate.
Shark vs. Giant Croc
- Shark experts Nico Lubitz and Adam Barnett head into the wilds of northeastern Australia to investigate reports of bull sharks and saltwater crocodiles clashing along the Daintree River. Who's the top dog? Attempting to fit a camera to the back of a big territorial boss croc, they risk all to find out.
Shark Island Showdown
- At remote Norfolk Island in the South Pacific, shark experts Lauren Meyer, Adam Barnett and Charlie Huveneers investigate why tiger, dusky and Galapagos sharks gather here in such high numbers. Through daring dives, tracking technology and bold experiments, they uncover hidden nurseries, shark hierarchies and a rare predator hotspot.
Sharks: Reef Rivals
- On a remote island in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, scientists investigate why huge numbers of sharks gather in one dangerous lagoon. As tides transform the environment, different predators — from lemon sharks to tiger sharks — battle for survival, revealing a complex battleground driven by turtles, birds and shifting hunting opportunities.
Great White Gauntlet
- Off Australia’s remote Greenly Island, shark experts Lauren Meyer, Charlie Huveneers and Adam Barnett investigate reports of unusually high great white activity around a thriving seal and sea lion colony. Battling brutal seas and unpredictable weather, the team races to tag a white shark with an onboard camera to uncover how these predators hunt.
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