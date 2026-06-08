National Geographic's Hit Summer Event "Sharkfest" Returns with an Up Close Look at Hammerhead Sharks and More

combines jaw-dropping encounters with groundbreaking science and expert-led storytelling that reveal new insights into the behavior, power and conservation of one of the ocean’s most fascinating predators.

The fun will kick off this year on July 5 with Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, continuing on to a look at the World's Biggest Mako, Attack of the Samurai Sharks, and even Shark vs. Giant Croc!