Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic and Silk Join Season 5 of "Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends"

New episodes of the hit Disney Jr. series debut next month.

Iron Man isn't the only one returning to Disney Jr., as a new season of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is set to introduce a new story arc and even more new friends.

What's Happening:

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends will premiere its fifth season on Monday, July 13, on Disney Jr. (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. on Demand, with five episodes available the next day on Disney+.

This season will introduce a new “Rescue-Webs” story arc in which Team Spidey is able to tackle even more daring rescues with their new Spidey-themed firetruck and rescue gear. Along the way, they will team up with Super Hero friends Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic and Silk.

Rocket (voiced by Trevor Devall) & Groot (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson) : The fan-favorite duo is back to lend a hand to Team Spidey and will make multiple appearances throughout the new season.

: The fan-favorite duo is back to lend a hand to Team Spidey and will make multiple appearances throughout the new season. Mr. Fantastic (voiced by Mario Lopez) : The leader of the Fantastic Four uses his ingeniousness and stretching powers to tactfully help Team Spidey beat the baddies.

: The leader of the Fantastic Four uses his ingeniousness and stretching powers to tactfully help Team Spidey beat the baddies. Silk (voiced by Avelyn Choi): She will swing into action, using her powerful ricochet webs to save the day.

She will swing into action, using her powerful ricochet webs to save the day. Season 5 also introduces new baddie Symbie , an adorably cute symbiote who wreaks havoc on Team Spidey.

, an adorably cute symbiote who wreaks havoc on Team Spidey. Symbie made his official Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends debut in the “Meet Symbie” short released on Disney Jr. YouTube on May 1, ahead of the new Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends #1 CGD 2026 comic book.

"Meet Symbie” plus nine all-new Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends shorts are now available on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. and will premiere tomorrow, June 9, on Disney+.

Disney Channel and Disney Jr. and will premiere tomorrow, June 9, on Disney+. The shorts will also roll out on Disney Jr. YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube.

Among those new shorts is "Rocket & Groot Are Here To Help" – which gives us our first introduction to Rocket and Groot.

All episodes of the first four seasons are available to stream on Disney+.

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