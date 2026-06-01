Thor, Loki and Mookie Betts Join New Episodes of “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends”

New episodes of the hit Disney Jr. series debut next week.

New episodes of Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends are on their way, with the first appearance Thor and Loki, plus some fun new guest stars.

What's Happening:

The new episodes kick off a “Giant-Sized Armor” story arc where the Iron Friends take on even bigger challenges and bring them face-to-face with a new lineup of heroes and baddies, including Thor, Loki and Odin.

New guest stars for the series include: Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts as Dizzy Doubleday, a baseball player who loves to help young kids learn the game

guest stars for the series include:

ESPN sportscaster and analyst Jessica Mendoza as Dottie Doubleday, Dizzy’s sister and owner of the local batting cage

as Dottie Doubleday, Dizzy’s sister and owner of the local batting cage Alan Ruck voices Odin, the mighty and kind ruler of Asgard

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city.

The series stars: Mason Blomberg and Lincoln Bonilla as Tony Stark (Iron Man) Kapri Ladd as Riri Williams (Ironheart) Aidyn Ahn as Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk) Tony Hale as Ultron Vanessa Bayer as Swarm Talon Warburton as Absorbing Man

New episodes of Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends premiere Thursday, June 11, on Disney Jr. (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. on Demand, with 11 episodes available to stream on Disney+ the next day, Friday, June 12.

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