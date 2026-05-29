"Sofia the First: Royal Magic" Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Selections of songs from the return of Sofia the First are now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

She was just a girl in the village doing alright, and then she became a princess overnight! You too can get the theme song to Sofia the First stuck in your head with the release of the Sofia the First: Royal Magic soundtrack.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released the Disney Jr. Music: Sofia the First: Royal Magic Original Soundtrack, featuring 12 songs from the all-new Disney Jr. series, including the “Sofia the First: Royal Magic Theme” and “Time to Shine.”

Fans can listen to the soundtrack Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. PT on Disney Jr. Radio on SiriusXM, via the new program “Sofia the First: Princess Tea Party,” a weekday afternoon program celebrating music from Disney Jr. series, including Fancy Nancy, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, Mira, Royal Detective, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons.

Stream the Sofia the First: Royal Magic Original Soundtrack any time via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

The series stars Ariel Winter as the voice of Sofia, alongside Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila.

Reprising their roles from the original series are: Wayne Brady as Clover Tim Gunn as Baileywick Eric Stonestreet as Minimus Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda Travis Willingham as King Roland Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber Jess Harnell as Cedric

Be sure to check out Tony's review of Sofia the First: Royal Magic and his feature diving into the creation of the series.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is now available to stream on Disney+.

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