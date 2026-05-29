Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Take the Helm with New Disney+ Docuseries Following BONDS Flying Roos
The duo from "Deadpool & Wolverine" reunite for this new Disney+ docuseries.
A new "premium docuseries" is coming to Disney+, set to follow SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos from Australia, and its world-famous co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
What's Happening:
- The new Disney+ docuseries will follow SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure and high stakes – a stadium-style championship where identical 50-foot catamarans race in close-to-shore courses at speeds of up to 100 km/h.
- Australia’s fastest sailors travel the globe to face elite rivals, while led on the water by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby: an Olympic gold medallist, America’s Cup winner, three-time SailGP champion, and one of the most decorated sailors in history.
- Blending humor, pressure and behind-the-scenes access, the series captures life inside one of the world’s most demanding sports leagues as the team operates as a tight-knit family built on trust and camaraderie.
- This is the latest sports project brought to a Disney streamer by Reynolds, following his immensely successful Welcome to Wrexham – which is currently in the middle of its fifth season.
- In fact, Rob Mac from that series serves as an executive producer here. Meanwhile, documentarian Brent Hodge serves as director and showrunner.
- The new docuseries will stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the US and internationally on Disney+.
What They're Saying:
- Jackman and Reynolds, co-owners of the BONDS Flying Roos: “This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there’s pirates in SailGP.”
- Eric Schrier, President, Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media: “Following Ryan, Hugh and the SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos Australian team’s journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level. We couldn't be more excited to bring this story to Disney+ audiences around the world.”
More Disney+ News:
- It is almost time for Toy Story 5, and fans wanting to get a headstart on celebrating the upcoming sequel can now watch the UK premiere on Disney+.
- Three all-new episodes of The Simpsons are coming exclusively to Disney+ this summer, following up from the show's milestone 800th episode.
- Get ready to hop into the world of Pixar's Hoppers from the comfort of your own living room, as it's coming to Disney+ next week!
- Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on July 1.
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