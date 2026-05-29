Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Take the Helm with New Disney+ Docuseries Following BONDS Flying Roos

The duo from "Deadpool & Wolverine" reunite for this new Disney+ docuseries.

A new "premium docuseries" is coming to Disney+, set to follow SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos from Australia, and its world-famous co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

What's Happening:

  • The new Disney+ docuseries will follow SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos across a global racing season defined by speed, pressure and high stakes – a stadium-style championship where identical 50-foot catamarans race in close-to-shore courses at speeds of up to 100 km/h.
  • Australia’s fastest sailors travel the globe to face elite rivals, while led on the water by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby: an Olympic gold medallist, America’s Cup winner, three-time SailGP champion, and one of the most decorated sailors in history.
  • Blending humor, pressure and behind-the-scenes access, the series captures life inside one of the world’s most demanding sports leagues as the team operates as a tight-knit family built on trust and camaraderie. 
  • This is the latest sports project brought to a Disney streamer by Reynolds, following his immensely successful Welcome to Wrexham – which is currently in the middle of its fifth season.
  • In fact, Rob Mac from that series serves as an executive producer here. Meanwhile, documentarian Brent Hodge serves as director and showrunner.
  • The new docuseries will stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the US and internationally on Disney+.

What They're Saying:

  • Jackman and Reynolds, co-owners of the BONDS Flying Roos: “This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart but with a lot more water. And (fingers crossed) pirates. We hope there’s pirates in SailGP.”
  • Eric Schrier, President, Direct-to-Consumer International Originals, Strategic Programming, and Emerging Media: “Following Ryan, Hugh and the SailGP’s BONDS Flying Roos Australian team’s journey gives us a remarkable inside view of this thrilling sport and what it takes to compete at the highest level. We couldn't be more excited to bring this story to Disney+ audiences around the world.”

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