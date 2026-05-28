Jump Into "Hoppers" at Home Next Week as Pixar's Latest Arrives on Disney+

Just in time for summer viewings, Pixar's latest hit "Hoppers" is coming to Disney+ very soon!
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Get ready to hop into the world of Pixar's Hoppers from the comfort of your own living room, as it's coming to Disney+ real soon!

What's Happening:

  • Viral sensation Tom Lizard is back at it, this time on the streets of Los Angeles promoting the Disney+ release date of Pixar's Hoppers.
  • Tom is seen putting up posters for Hoppers' Disney+ release date, which is less than a week away on Wednesday, June 3!

  • The wildly imaginative animated adventure follows animal lover Mabel as she uses a groundbreaking technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver, uncovering a hidden animal world shaped by its own rules. Alongside charismatic beaver King George and an unforgettable community of local wildlife, Mabel embarks on an action-packed mission that invites audiences to experience nature like never before.

  • Hoppers is already available on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
  • Just one day before its Disney+ release, the film will also arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on June 2.
  • Before you see Hoppers, be sure to read Alex's review of this zany, warm-hearted adventure destined to stand alongside Pixar's very best.
  • The film has been Certified Fresh on review site Rotten Tomatoes – sitting at an impressive 97%!

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