Jump Into "Hoppers" at Home Next Week as Pixar's Latest Arrives on Disney+
Just in time for summer viewings, Pixar's latest hit "Hoppers" is coming to Disney+ very soon!
Get ready to hop into the world of Pixar's Hoppers from the comfort of your own living room, as it's coming to Disney+ real soon!
What's Happening:
- Viral sensation Tom Lizard is back at it, this time on the streets of Los Angeles promoting the Disney+ release date of Pixar's Hoppers.
- Tom is seen putting up posters for Hoppers' Disney+ release date, which is less than a week away on Wednesday, June 3!
- The wildly imaginative animated adventure follows animal lover Mabel as she uses a groundbreaking technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver, uncovering a hidden animal world shaped by its own rules. Alongside charismatic beaver King George and an unforgettable community of local wildlife, Mabel embarks on an action-packed mission that invites audiences to experience nature like never before.
- Hoppers is already available on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- Just one day before its Disney+ release, the film will also arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on June 2.
- Before you see Hoppers, be sure to read Alex's review of this zany, warm-hearted adventure destined to stand alongside Pixar's very best.
- The film has been Certified Fresh on review site Rotten Tomatoes – sitting at an impressive 97%!
More Disney Movie News:
- Papa Johns has announced for special experiences tying into the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated Toy Story 5.
- 20th Century Studios' chilling new thriller Psycho Killer will make its Hulu debut in just a few days.
- The final trailer for Toy Story 5 has been released, as tickets go on sale for the much-anticipated Pixar sequel.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu opened at number one worldwide, though it's too early to tell whether it will be considered a box office success in the long run.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now