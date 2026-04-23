Pixar's "Hoppers" Arriving on Digital Platforms Soon, Physical Media Details Revealed

Get ready for Pixar's latest hit when Hoppers arrives on digital platforms later this month, and a release on Physical Media in June.

What's Happening:

Fans can get ready for the recent hit film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, to arrive on digital platforms later this month, and physical media in June.

Get ready for a wildly fun and raucous new adventure into the animal kingdom seen through the eyes of the precocious Mabel, a compassionate human who "hops" her consciousness into a robotic beaver.

In her technologically-enhanced quest to stop the destruction of a precious glade, Mabel encounters critters of all shapes and breeds, ranging from fellow beavers to bears to reptiles to birds to insects to fish…and even an unexpected shark.

Mabel’s mammalian-mobilized mission to save the beautifully tranquil glade is a heartfelt yet ferociously funny adventure into what it means to be “part of something” - community, nature, family - a lesson to be learned by all species.

The movie is made even more engaging in both sight and sound for home-viewing in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision visuals and Atmos audio. Exclusive bonus content shares the filmmakers’ visit to Yellowstone National Park for wildlife studies; the artistic efforts that created the animal’s Superlodge; plus recording booth fun, deleted scenes, and insight into Pixar’s Easter Eggs.

The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook that bursts with all the furred, feathered, winged and scaled charm the world of Pixar's Hoppers brings to viewers of any age.