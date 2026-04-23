Pixar's "Hoppers" Arriving on Digital Platforms Soon, Physical Media Details Revealed
Rocket Ship. Potato. Potato. Lizard. Beaver. Beaver. Potato.
Get ready for Pixar's latest hit when Hoppers arrives on digital platforms later this month, and a release on Physical Media in June.
What's Happening:
- Fans can get ready for the recent hit film from Pixar Animation Studios, Hoppers, to arrive on digital platforms later this month, and physical media in June.
- Get ready for a wildly fun and raucous new adventure into the animal kingdom seen through the eyes of the precocious Mabel, a compassionate human who "hops" her consciousness into a robotic beaver.
- In her technologically-enhanced quest to stop the destruction of a precious glade, Mabel encounters critters of all shapes and breeds, ranging from fellow beavers to bears to reptiles to birds to insects to fish…and even an unexpected shark.
- Mabel’s mammalian-mobilized mission to save the beautifully tranquil glade is a heartfelt yet ferociously funny adventure into what it means to be “part of something” - community, nature, family - a lesson to be learned by all species.
- The movie is made even more engaging in both sight and sound for home-viewing in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision visuals and Atmos audio. Exclusive bonus content shares the filmmakers’ visit to Yellowstone National Park for wildlife studies; the artistic efforts that created the animal’s Superlodge; plus recording booth fun, deleted scenes, and insight into Pixar’s Easter Eggs.
- The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook that bursts with all the furred, feathered, winged and scaled charm the world of Pixar's Hoppers brings to viewers of any age.
- Hoppers arrives on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on April 28. The film arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on June 2.
Bonus Features Include:
- The Critter Diaries: Wander behind the scenes with director Daniel Chong and the Pixar team as they explore Yellowstone, study wildlife, and find real-life inspiration for our favorite new animated characters from Hoppers.
- Hopping In: The Making of Hoppers: Hop into the making of the movie as filmmakers, cast, and crew share how their ideas, collaboration, and creative process brought the story, animation, and lovable characters to life in Pixar’s Hoppers.
- "Meet King George" Scene Breakdown: Dive deep with director Daniel Chong and his filmmaking team as they reveal the craft of making King George’s Superlodge. Get insight into the directing process, editing, VFX, animation, and production design.
- Beaverton Revealed: Explore Hoppers to find surprising Pixar film cameos, hidden references, and plenty of fun, behind-the-scenes facts.
- Dam Good Bloopers: Laugh along with your favorite voice actors from Hoppers as they have fun bringing their characters to life in the recording booth.
- Deleted Scenes: Check out these scenes that didn’t make the final cut, as introduced by director Daniel Chong and editor Axel Geddes.
- Cold Open
- The Glade
- The Mission
- Kings Arrive
- George's Bachelor Pad
- Helicopter Ride
Hoppin' to See Hoppers:
- Pixar's Hoppers opened to $88 million globally in its first weekend, eventually taking in $368 million worldwide, making it one of Pixar's strongest original titles in recent years.
- In fact, it was the highest opening for an original Pixar film since Coco was released back in 2017.
- More importantly, it's a good movie, and had strong word of mouth that spread throughout and a largely favorable critical reception, becoming certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% from both critics and audience reviews.
- One character, to everyone's surprise, went outrageously viral ahead of the film's release when a cell-phone filmed appearance (read: bootleg) of Tom Lizard in a post-credits scene from Elio was captured in a theater, quickly circulating on social media.
- The moment was catchy, and featured the character just tapping an emoji (similar to what happens in the actual film in one moment) with the phone repeating "lizard. lizard. lizard."