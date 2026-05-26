The Final "Toy Story 5" Trailer is Here as Tickets Go On Sale
Never use the J word!
The final trailer for Toy Story 5 has been released, as tickets go on sale for the much-anticipated Pixar sequel.
What's Happening:
- Disney has released the final trailer for Toy Story 5, coinciding with tickets going on sale for the film.
- The new trailer once more highlights the central role Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) has in this chapter of the long-running Pixar franchise.
- In this installment, Jessie takes the lead in the toys' battle for Bonnie's attention, after Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) is drawn in by the new tablet she's gifted, called Lilypad (Greta Lee).
- Tickets are now on sale for the film, which opens June 19th (with previews on June 18th, naturally).
- Andrew Stanton, director of Pixar's Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, having previously contributed to every single Toy Story film to date. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- Besides Cusack, returning cast members from previous Toy Story movies includes Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, of course, along with Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, and Keanu Reeves.
- Also revealed today is that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, AKA Bad Bunny, will have a cameo in the film as a new character called Pizza with Sunglasses.
- Alan Cumming was also confirmed to voice Evil Bullseye for a playtime sequence in the sequel.
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