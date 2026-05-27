Papa Johns to Open Pop-Up Pizza Planet Experiences Celebrating "Toy Story 5"
Limited-Time Menus are also now available globally.
Along with an earlier revealed collaboration with Papa Johns and the upcoming Toy Story 5, we're also learning of a brand-new pop-up experience in select cities around the globe.
What's Happening:
- Papa Johns has announced for special experiences tying into the upcoming release of the highly-anticipated film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5.
- As part of the fun, the company will launch four Papa Johns Pizza Planet experiences, inspired by the pizzeria first introduced back in 1995 in the original Toy Story.
- These special activations reimagine the setting for today - bringing a familiar fan-favorite location off the big screen and into the real world.
- The activations will open on select dates throughout June across major cities including London, Seoul, Madrid and Los Angeles.
- Each Papa Johns Pizza Planet pop-up will fully transport fans into the Toy Story universe, designed as retro‑inspired pizza arcades, inviting fans to step into an immersive world shaped by playtime and imagination as they reconnect over pizza.
- The experiences will feature limited‑time‑only Toy Story 5 pizzas - Space Ranger Roni, Sheriff’s Roundup and Reach for the Pie - alongside exclusive packaging, collectibles, and merch created for pizza lovers and Toy Story fans.
- Not everyone can make it to a Papa Johns Pizza Planet, so there will be fun at Papa Johns restaurants and on the app around the world.
- From now to July 19, Papa Johns will offer this limited‑edition Toy Story 5 menu globally, and will also launch the first ever in-app game, Operation Pizza, that unlocks Papa Rewards perks for Papa Rewards members.
- The game will be available only in the U.S. to Papa Rewards members for one month, starting June 1, 2026.
The Pop-Up Locations:
- Los Angeles
- 8180 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046
- June 12, 2026
- 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. local time
- Reserve your timed ticket here – tickets available starting Friday May 29 12p.m. EST
- London
- 471-473 The Arches, Dereham Place, London EC2A 3HJ, England
- June 13 and 14, 2026
- Noon – 8 p.m. local time
- Reserve your timed ticket here
- Seoul
- 72 Seongsu-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
- June 12, 13, 14, 2026
- 11a.m. – 7 p.m. local time
- No tickets required
- Madrid
- 203 Calle de Serrano, Madrid, Spain
- June 16 through June 21, 2026
- 1p.m. – midnight local time
- No tickets required
What They're Saying:
- Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Johns: “For so many, movie nights and pizza nights are one and the same and Toy Story has been a part of that experience for three decades - at the movie theater or around the table, sharing stories and slices. Bringing Papa Johns Pizza Planet to life lets us celebrate those moments, past and present, and recreate the feeling of coming together as a family over something familiar, comforting and fun.”
- Chris Lyn‑Sue, SVP, General Manager of International at Papa Johns: “Toy Story is a franchise that has spanned generations, continuing to hold a special place in people’s hearts around the world — much like pizza does around the table. Papa Johns Pizza Planet is a place many fans will recognize and feel a connection. Bringing it to life today allows fans — old and new — to sit down, enjoy great pizza and make new memories together.”
- Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships & Events at The Walt Disney Studios: “As excitement builds for the release of Toy Story 5, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Papa Johns on a campaign that brings this iconic experience off the big screen and into fans’ everyday lives. Toy Story has always been about friendship, imagination, and the moments we share together, and Papa Johns Pizza Planet pop -ups give fans a chance to step inside that world and create new memories together.”
The Movie:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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