Three New Disney+ Exclusive Episodes of "The Simpsons" Showcase Makeovers, Cons and Tales of the Curious and Bizarre

Here's a breakdown of what The Simpsons fans can expect with these new, exclusive episodes:

“Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” – In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, Homer and Marge’s fun couples’ date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer. The special guest stars Betty Gilpin, with musical guests Laufey and Tegan and Sara.

“Simpsley” – When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.