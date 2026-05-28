Three New Disney+ Exclusive Episodes of "The Simpsons" Showcase Makeovers, Cons and Tales of the Curious and Bizarre
The arrival of these new, exclusive episodes begins with the double-episode “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” on June 17.
Three all-new episodes of The Simpsons are coming exclusively to Disney+ this summer, following up from the show's milestone 800th episode.
What's Happening:
- The episodes include double-episode “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” streaming June 17, and full-length episodes “Simpsley” streaming July 3, and “Yellow Mirror” streaming August 26.
- Here's a breakdown of what The Simpsons fans can expect with these new, exclusive episodes:
- “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition” – In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, Homer and Marge’s fun couples’ date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer. The special guest stars Betty Gilpin, with musical guests Laufey and Tegan and Sara.
- “Simpsley” – When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.
- “Yellow Mirror” – A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre in this Disney+ exclusive.
- The new episodes add to Disney+’s expanding lineup of exclusive The Simpsons content, joining specials like “Yellow Planet,” “The Past and the Furious” and “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful.”
- Fans can also stream all 36 seasons of The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpson family and additional content in The Simpsons Collection on Disney+.
- Disney+ and Hulu continue to serve as the streaming destination for adult animation, offering viewers a wide-ranging Animayhem library of fan-favorite programming.
More Disney+ News:
- Get ready to hop into the world of Pixar's Hoppers from the comfort of your own living room, as it's coming to Disney+ next week!
- Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on July 1.
- Fashion’s biggest runway is back as Project Runway returns for Season 22 with 22 designers ready to compete for the ultimate style crown.
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is returning exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu this summer with 10 all-new episodes.
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